Critical AFC showdowns highlight the Week 14 NFL schedule. Top-seeded Pittsburgh (-1) travels to first-place Buffalo, the Colts (-3) visit Las Vegas, the Chiefs (-7) head to Miami and the Ravens (-1) have a quick turnaround game in Cleveland. Six of those eight teams would be in the playoffs if the playoffs started today, with the 7-5 Ravens and 7-5 Raiders on the outside looking in.

Las Vegas has given up 71 points the last two weeks to Atlanta and the Jets and now must face a balanced Indy attack. The Colts have covered four straight as road favorites, but it should be noted they won 26-20 in Houston last week, covering as three-point favorites, only because the Texans fumbled a late snap near the goal line. So who should you back in your NFL parlays and NFL picks? Before making any Week 14 NFL picks or football predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters NFL Week 14 on a stunning run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through 13 weeks this season, he is a blistering 43-25 on his NFL best bets, a 63 percent cash rate.

This is the same prognosticator who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on against-the-spread NFL picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hammer has locked in three confident best bets for Week 14. If you parlay his picks, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 14 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the NFL Week 14 schedule, Hammer jumped on Tennessee (-7.5) to cover against the lowly Jaguars. Jacksonville has lost 11 straight games, giving up at least 24 points in each.

"The Titans came back strong in the second half last week, which should carry over here against a poor Jacksonville defense," Hammer told SportsLine. "Facing the Jaguars, the Titans only have to focus on stopping James Robinson. Ryan Tannehill will light up this defense in a double-digit win."

Latest Odds: Jaguars +7.5 Bet Now

How to make Week 14 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on two critical AFC matchups: Chiefs vs. Dolphins, and Colts vs. Raiders. In one of those games, Hammer says, there is a complete mismatch, creating a spread that's way off. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top Week 14 NFL expert picks? Which side of Chiefs vs. Dolphins and Colts vs. Raiders do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 14 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 43-25 heater, and find out.