The Philadelphia Eagles struggled in the second half of Monday's game against the Giants, but they will try and fix their inconsistent offense on Sunday against the struggling Arizona Cardinals. Philadelphia is a 9.5-point home favorite according to the latest Week 17 NFL odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 17.

Top Week 17 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) to cover against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs (9-6) stunningly fell at home on Christmas Day to the Raiders, 20-14, while the Bengals (8-7) lost to the Steelers last Saturday, 34-11. Kansas City can lock up the AFC West division title with a victory, while Cincinnati's slim playoff hopes will all but be eliminated with a loss.

Kansas City has lost their last three home games, having not won at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in more than two months. But the Chiefs' defense didn't allow an offensive score against the Raiders and has held all but one opponent since November under three touchdowns. With the Bengals missing star quarterback Joe Burrow and likely their top wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, the model has Kansas City getting back on track and covering in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 17 NFL parlays

