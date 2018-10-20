Week 7 NFL picks and best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay would pay 6-1

Anyone who followed the advice of handicapping legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has nailed several easy winners recently. In fact, he hit 5-of-6 best bets given to SportsLine the last two weeks. Now, he's looking to build on a week in which he said Baltimore's defense would smother Tennessee. The result: Ravens 21, Titans 0, as Baltimore had more sacks (11) than completions allowed (10). Goldberg also predicted that the Steelers, underdogs at Cincinnati, would extend their dominance over their AFC North rival and win for the 10th time in 11 meetings. The result: Steelers 28, Bengals 21, with Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown producing late-game heroics to break the Bengals' heart yet again.

A legendary NFL handicapper, Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. In 2018, he joined SportsLine and began sharing his strongest picks there.



For NFL Week 7, Hammer has three best bets, and parlaying them would pay out at 6-1. One key part we can tell you: Despite the Cowboys' four-game winning streak over Washington, Hammer is backing the Redskins (-1.5) in their Sunday showdown.

Washington comes in allowing 90.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL. Goldberg believes the Redskins will slow down Ezekiel Elliott (5.0 ypc, 4 TDs) and make the Cowboys one-dimensional. Dallas' blowout of Jacksonville last week was fluky, he said. Cole Beasley leads Dallas with 294 receiving yards this season, which ranks just 52nd in the NFL.

"The Redskins' defense is very strong -- they can stop the run, which is obviously key against Dallas," Hammer told SportsLine. "They had that one bad game in New Orleans and bounced back. They'll force Dallas to throw, and Dak Prescott isn't good when he has to throw."

Hammer also is bucking a very public first-place team, saying they're in a brutal spot. The line on that game is wrong, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay.

So what are the three best bets Goldberg is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in Week 7? Visit SportsLine now to see which first-place team gets a rude awakening, and see which point spread is way off, all from the legendary handicapper who keeps crushing sportsbooks with his NFL picks.