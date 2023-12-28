Unless you're in middle age, you either don't remember or were not alive the last time the Steelers won in Seattle, the site of Pittsburgh's Week 17 game. It's been a little over 40 years since Pittsburgh last won in Seattle after losing its last five games in the Emerald City.

The Steelers' last win in Seattle took place on Oct. 23, 1983. Pittsburgh took a 24-0 lead in that game before needing to hang on for a 27-21 win. Franco Harris, who ironically finished his career with the Seahawks the following season, played an integral role in the Steelers' win that day by rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Pittsburgh is 0-5 in Seattle since that game. And while some of those losses were partly a byproduct of bad Pittsburgh teams, three of the defeats were against Steelers teams that made the playoffs.

Steelers' results in Seattle since 1983

Year Result 2015* 39-30 L 2003 23-16 L 1994* 30-13 L 1993* 16-6 L 1986 30-0 L

*Steelers made playoffs

Pittsburgh's last game in Seattle was odd to say the least. The Steelers lost despite scoring 30 points and outgaining Seattle's offense by over 100 yards. Four Pittsburgh turnovers, however, and a botched fake field goal attempt, that saw left tackle Alejandro Villanueva attempt a pass, were major factors in the loss.

In defeat, the Steelers received monster performances from Ben Roethlisberger and wideout Markus Wheaton. Roethlisberger threw for 456 yards, while Wheaton caught nine passes for a career-high 201 yards and a touchdown.

Pittsburgh would surely love similar offensive production (sans the turnovers) on Sunday. The Steelers might be able to considering that Seattle's defense is currently 23rd in the NFL in points allowed, 27th in rushing yards allowed, 31st in third-down efficiency and 27th in red zone efficiency.

The Seahawks defense features two former Pittsburgh first-round picks in linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Artie Burns. Bush, who was not re-signed by the Steelers after his rookie deal expired this past offseason, is expected to play an integral role in Seattle's defensive plans on Sunday.

Seattle's offense features a deep group of receivers, led by DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo. The offense also possesses a tough running game, led by second-year back Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks offense will surely provide challenges for a Pittsburgh defense that will continue to be without several key players, especially in the secondary.

If Pittsburgh gets its first win in Seattle since '83, Mason Rudolph will likely be the quarterback who will be credited with the historic victory. Rudolph is trending toward making his second straight start, barring Kenny Pickett making significant progress during the week's final practices as he continues to work his way back from ankle surgery. Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two scores in Pittsburgh's season-saving win over Cincinnati on Dec. 23.

Even with that win, the Steelers will likely need to win out in order to secure a spot in the playoffs. Pittsburgh is currently behind Indianapolis (8-7) and Houston (8-7) for the race to earn the AFC's final playoff spot. The Steelers will finish the season on the road against the Ravens, who could sew up the AFC's top seed for the playoffs if they can defeat the Dolphins on Sunday.