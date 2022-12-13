The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will try to maintain their impressive start to the season when they face the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday night. Alabama has taken down then-No. 1 North Carolina and then-No. 1 Houston over the past two weeks, flying up the polls as a result. Memphis is riding a six-game winning streak following an 82-73 win over then-No. 11 Auburn on Saturday. Alabama is 5-3-1 against the spread, while Memphis is 6-4 ATS in 2022.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Memphis odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 152. Before making any Memphis vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Alabama vs. Memphis spread: Alabama -7.5

Alabama vs. Memphis over/under: 152 points

Alabama vs. Memphis money line: Alabama -340, Memphis 270

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama is on a roll coming into this matchup, winning three straight games following its loss to then-No. 20 UConn at the end of November. The Crimson Tide have knocked off a pair of No. 1 teams during that stretch, beating North Carolina and Houston. They erased a 15-point deficit in the second half against the Cougars, as Noah Clowney had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Their defense was excellent, holding Houston to three made field goals in the final eight-plus minutes. They became the first team to defeat two different No. 1 teams before January since the 1965-66 season. Alabama has won seven of its last eight home games and has covered the spread in six of its last nine games overall.

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis is red hot coming into this matchup, having won each of its last six games. The Tigers are coming off an 82-73 win over then-No. 11 Auburn in Atlanta on Saturday, as Kendric Davis poured in a season-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He is the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and is leading Memphis with 18.4 points and 4.9 assists per game.

Senior forward DeAndre Williams has been a key player as well, averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. Alabama has struggled in the month of December, covering the spread once in its last seven games. Memphis has been a profitable team to back since last season, cashing tickets at an 11-5 clip in its last 16 contests.

