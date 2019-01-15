College basketball games on CBS Sports Network: Schedule, tip times, how to watch, live stream
The road to the 2019 Final Four is getting shorter as we forge on through the winter months and towards the NCAA Tournament. The action on the court that bridges the gap between conference play and the Big Dance, however, is still plentiful.
Just this week on CBS Sports Network, there are more than a dozen games of consequence worth watching -- all of which have potential March Madness ramifications. So sit back, grab your remote and some popcorn, and find a soft spot on the couch to keep up with the latest in college basketball using the handy guide below.
- Tuesday, Jan. 15: Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 7 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, Jan. 15: No. 10 Nevada at Boise State, 9 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, Jan. 15: New Mexico at San Diego State, 11 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, Jan. 16: St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 6 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, Jan. 16: Dayton at VCU, 8 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, Jan. 16: UCF at Wichita State, 10 p.m. ET
- Friday, Jan. 18: Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 19: Women's: Navy at Army, 12 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 19: Navy at Army, 2:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 19: Penn at Temple, 5 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Jan. 19: Tulane at UConn, 7:30 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Jan. 20: Providence at No. 15 Marquette, 12 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Jan. 20: Women's: Fordham at Dayton, 2 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Jan. 20: Women's: La Salle at Saint Joseph's, 4 p.m. ET
Viewing information
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
