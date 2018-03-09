College Basketball Podcast: No. 1 seeds in NCAA Tournament; Duke vs. North Carolina

Michael Porter Jr. played Thursday for the first time since November. He wasn't great. Missouri lost. But it would be foolish for anybody to form an opinion about the five-star freshman based off of that performance, which I think everybody understands. Either way, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast discussing MPJ.

After that, the conversation went like this:

10:07: Alabama's Collin Sexton provided a great #March Moment.



Alabama's Collin Sexton provided a great #March Moment. 15:15: Oklahoma State has a lot of good wins. But the Cowboys are probably still on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, at least according to CBS Sports' Jerry Palm.



Oklahoma State has a lot of good wins. But the Cowboys are probably still on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, at least according to CBS Sports' Jerry Palm. 21:53: Middle Tennessee's loss to Southern Miss means Kermit Davis is likely headed to the NIT.



Middle Tennessee's loss to Southern Miss means Kermit Davis is likely headed to the NIT. 26:35: Does Pitt miss Jamie Dixon yet?



Does Pitt miss Jamie Dixon yet? 36:24: We can't wait for Duke-North Carolina on Friday night at Barclays Center.



We can't wait for Duke-North Carolina on Friday night at Barclays Center. 40:15: Yes, absolutely, I would take Marvin Bagley No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft.



Yes, absolutely, I would take Marvin Bagley No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. 43:59: Virginia has a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament on lock. And, I believe, Villanova, Xavier, Kansas and Duke are competing for the other three spots. So who gets them? We closed with a discussion on that.



The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.