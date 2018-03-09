College Basketball Podcast: No. 1 seeds in NCAA Tournament; Duke vs. North Carolina
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest -- including the dominance of Duke's Marvin Bagley Jr.
Michael Porter Jr. played Thursday for the first time since November. He wasn't great. Missouri lost. But it would be foolish for anybody to form an opinion about the five-star freshman based off of that performance, which I think everybody understands. Either way, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast discussing MPJ.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 10:07: Alabama's Collin Sexton provided a great #March Moment.
- 15:15: Oklahoma State has a lot of good wins. But the Cowboys are probably still on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, at least according to CBS Sports' Jerry Palm.
- 21:53: Middle Tennessee's loss to Southern Miss means Kermit Davis is likely headed to the NIT.
- 26:35: Does Pitt miss Jamie Dixon yet?
- 36:24: We can't wait for Duke-North Carolina on Friday night at Barclays Center.
- 40:15: Yes, absolutely, I would take Marvin Bagley No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft.
- 43:59: Virginia has a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament on lock. And, I believe, Villanova, Xavier, Kansas and Duke are competing for the other three spots. So who gets them? We closed with a discussion on that.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
-
NBA Mock Draft: Bagley bags No. 1 pick
The Blue Devils' star freshman gets taken first overall, and rightfully so
-
LOOK: Memphis stuns Tulsa at the buzzer
Kareem Brewton Jr. went end-to-end in 3.5 seconds to send the Tigers to the AAC semifinals
-
How to watch, stream AAC Tournament
No. 1 Cincinnati takes care of business against SMU in the quarterfinals
-
Bracketology: Bama back in bracket
The Crimson Tide are in and USC is out of the field of 68 for now
-
How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament
The Wildcats are one win away from advancing to the Pac-12 Tournament championship game
-
Pearl, Bama strength coach trade words
The Auburn coach got into a verbal exchange after the handshake line with Alabama's Lou De...