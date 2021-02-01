The Duke Blue Devils go for their third win in a row and fifth straight over the Miami (FL) Hurricanes when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Monday. The Blue Devils (7-5), who are coming off a 79-53 win over Clemson on Saturday, are tied for fifth in the ACC with Louisville at 5-3. The Hurricanes (6-10), who dropped a 66-54 decision at Wake Forest on Saturday, are 14th in the conference at 2-9. Miami is 5-5 on its home court, while Duke is 1-3 on the road.

Tip-off from Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 22-7, including a 9-5 edge in games played at Miami. The Blue Devils are 11-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Miami odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 139. Before making any Miami vs. Duke picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Miami. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Miami vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Miami spread: Duke -11

Duke vs. Miami over-under: 139 points

Duke vs. Miami money line: Duke -650; Miami +450

DU: The Blue Devils are 261-149 (.637) in true road games under coach Mike Krzyzewski

MIA: Is holding opponents to 28.1 percent shooting from 3-point range in its six wins and to 44.1 percent in its 10 losses

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils won two lopsided games against Miami a year ago. Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt scored a team-high 22 points in the second meeting with the Hurricanes last year and averaged 17.5 points in the sweep. This season, Hurt leads Duke in scoring (18.7 points) and rebounding (7.8), and is averaging 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game. He has also registered seven blocks. He is hitting 53.8 percent of his field goals, including 44.4 percent of his 3-pointers.

Freshman guard DJ Steward continues to be a force as well, averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. In ACC play, he ranks 15th in scoring (14.3) and fifth in free throw percentage (84.0 percent). He leads all conference freshmen in each category. He posted a 19-point, five-rebound and three-assist performance against Georgia Tech last week and had a 21-point game against Wake Forest on Jan. 9.

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes have five players averaging nine points or better, led by sophomore guard Isaiah Wong. He is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He has reached double figures in 14 of 16 games, including one double-double. Wong poured in a season-high 30 points against No. 16 Louisville on Jan. 16, and had 17 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Stetson on Dec. 4.

Senior guard Kameron McGusty has reached double digits in three consecutive games, including 20 points against Notre Dame on Jan. 24 and 17 at Wake Forest on Saturday. He has scored 10 or more points in six of his nine games. For the season, McGusty is averaging 12.2 points, three rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is also stellar at the line, hitting 84.2 percent of his free throws.

