A pair of red-hot teams clash when the fifth-seeded Duke Blue Devils open 2023 NCAA Tournament East Region first-round action on Thursday against the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. The Blue Devils (26-8, 14-6), who won the ACC Tournament championship after finishing tied for third in the regular-season standings, have won nine in a row. Duke defeated Virginia 59-49 in Saturday's ACC Tournament title game. The Summit League champion Golden Eagles (30-4, 18-0 Summit), who downed North Dakota State 92-58 in the Summit League Tournament championship game, have won 17 straight games.

Tipoff from the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the teams. The Blue Devils are 6-point favorites in the latest Oral Roberts vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 146. Before making any Duke vs. Oral Roberts picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the 2023 NCAA Tournament 79-53 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,300 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Oral Roberts vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Oral Roberts spread: Duke -6

Duke vs. Oral Roberts over/under: 146 points

Duke vs. Oral Roberts money line: Oral Roberts +228, Duke -285

ORU: The Golden Eagles are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 neutral site games

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils have been on a roll and have not lost since Feb. 11. Freshman center Kyle Filipowski is a big reason for Duke's streak, reaching double figures in each of the last nine games, including 20 or more in three of the past four. In the ACC Tournament title game win over Virginia, Filipowski registered his 16th double-double of the year, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He scored 17 points and grabbed 11 boards in the 85-78 semifinal win over Miami on Friday. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.4 points, nine rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals.

Junior guard Jeremy Roach has been red hot of late, scoring a season-high 23 points in the ACC title game on Saturday. He has reached 20 or more points six times this year. In 30 games, including 28 starts, he is averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He is connecting on 42% of his field goals and 77% of his free throws, and has registered one double-double this season, a 19-point and 11-assist game against Virginia Tech in an 81-65 win on Feb. 25.

Why Oral Roberts can cover

The Eagles are led by senior guard Max Abmas, who is coming off a 26-point and 11-assist performance in the Summit League title game win over North Dakota State. It was his second double-double of the year. He scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists in the 70-65 semifinal victory over St. Thomas, Minnesota. He has scored 30 or more points four times, including a season-high 36 against Kansas City in a 74-71 win on Jan. 7. For the year, he is averaging 22.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, four assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Senior forward Connor Vanover is also a big reason for Oral Roberts' success. In 33 games, all starts, the Arkansas transfer averages 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in 25.8 minutes of action. He registered back-to-back double-doubles in the Summit League Tournament semifinals and finals. Vanover had 17 points and 11 rebounds against St. Thomas, and 10 points and 10 rebounds vs. North Dakota State. He's had seven double-doubles on the year.

