Teams that split during the regular season meet again in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament when the ninth-seeded Florida State Seminoles battle the eighth-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday. Florida State earned a 77-74 home win on Jan. 6, while Virginia Tech registered an 83-75 home win on Feb. 13. The Seminoles (16-15, 10-10 ACC), who have lost six of nine, are coming off an 83-75 win over Miami (Fla.) on Saturday. The Hokies (18-13, 10-10 ACC), who have won three in a row, defeated Notre Dame 82-76 on Saturday. Florida State leads the all-time series 37-25.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech spread: Virginia Tech -3

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 152.5 points

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech money line: Florida State +138, Virginia Tech -163

FSU: The Seminoles have hit the game total over in 20 of their last 31 games (+7.90 units)

VT: The Hokies have hit the money line in 14 of their last 17 games at home (+11.65 units)

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Junior guard Sean Pedulla has been red hot of late, reaching double-digit scoring in each of the last five games. In Saturday's win over Notre Dame, he poured in 28 points, while adding six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. He scored 26 points, had eight rebounds and added seven assists in a 79-64 loss at Pittsburgh on Feb. 24. In 29 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.8 minutes.

Senior guard Hunter Cattoor has been dominant in the two matchups against Florida State this season. In 38.5 minutes, he is averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and two assists. For the season, he has played in and started 30 games for the Hokies, and is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal in 32.8 minutes. He scored 26 points in an 87-76 win over Wake Forest on March 2. See which team to pick here.

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles are led by junior forward Jamir Watkins, who is in his first year with the program after two seasons at VCU. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals in 27.9 minutes. He is coming off a double-double in Saturday's win over Miami (Fla.) when he scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. He has reached double-figure scoring in 17 consecutive games, and has registered four double-doubles.

Fifth-year senior guard Darin Green Jr. dominated the Hurricanes on Saturday, scoring a season-high 26 points, while grabbing five rebounds. He had 16 points and two rebounds in an 88-73 loss at Pittsburgh on March 5. He has started all 62 games he has played in the past two years for the Seminoles after three seasons at UCF. In 30 games in 2023-24, he is averaging 11.8 points, three rebounds and 1.5 steals in 30.2 minutes. See which team to pick here.

