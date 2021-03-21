The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles were arguably the top story of the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Paul Mills' team entered the 2021 NCAA bracket as a No. 15 seed and pulled a remarkable upset over the No. 2 seed Ohio State Buckeyes. As their reward for advancement, Oral Roberts will now face the No. 7 seed Florida Gators on Sunday. Florida survived an upset bid from No. 10 seed Virginia Tech in the opening round, needing overtime to secure the win.

Tipoff is at 7:45 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Gators as 8.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 148 in the latest Florida vs. Oral Roberts odds.

Florida vs. Oral Roberts spread: Florida -8.5

Florida vs. Oral Roberts over-under: 148 points

Florida vs. Oral Roberts money line: Florida -360, Oral Roberts +285

FLA: Gators are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

ORU: Golden Eagles are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Florida can cover

Florida is a strongly above-average team on both ends of the floor. The Gators are efficient in two-point shooting (52.3 percent), three-point shooting (35.8 percent) and free throws (75.2 percent). Florida lands above the national average in offensive rebound rate (30.8 percent) and free throw creation rate. In addition, Oral Roberts is just 247th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, so Florida should be able to score effectively.

Florida's defense also matches up well, including a 30.5 percent mark allowed to opponents from beyond the arc. Oral Roberts relies on three-point shooting and, even if they get long-range attempts to fall, the Gators are very strong at defending the rim. Florida blocks 14.2 percent of shots (13th in the country) and, overall, creates turnovers on 20.4 percent of defensive possessions, above the national average of 18.9 percent.

Why Oral Roberts can cover

Oral Roberts is an excellent offensive team and has a bonafide star in Max Abmas. He led the country in scoring during the regular season, averaging 24.2 points per game and produced 29 points in the opening round win over Ohio State. The Golden Knights lead the country in free throw shooting, converting 82.4 percent of attempts, and are No. 13 in burying 38.4 percent of their three-point attempts.

Oral Roberts is also a top-15 team nationally in taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 15.4 percent of possessions. Florida is a strong defensive team, but the Gators struggle in defensive rebounding and free throw prevention, ranking outside the top 250 of the country in both categories. Defensively, Oral Roberts holds opponents to 49.2 percent shooting on two-point attempts and block 9.3 percent of attempts. Both rank above the national baseline.

