Gonzaga vs. Creighton odds: Advanced computer model picks spread

Two of the most prolific offenses in the country face off, as No. 15 Gonzaga hosts No. 25 Creighton Friday at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Gonzaga is an 8.5-point favorite, up from an open of seven. The over-under is 160.5, up from an open of 157.

For those looking to turn a profit from college hoops heading into the holiday season, and on Friday night, start with the computer model that's dominated sportsbooks all year long.

The SportsLine Projection Model would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pools in football last season and is on a roll, winning 56 percent of its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread since Nov. 24 (30-24).

Now, it's simulated Bluejays-Bulldogs 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

One we can tell you: The projection model points at over 159.5 hitting in 74 percent of simulations, a very strong number. Each team ranks in the top 20 nationally in scoring, which could make for a high-scoring, entertaining game between two perennial NCAA Tournament contenders. The public is only going over 66 percent of the time.

Gonzaga is 6-1 and the prime example of what a team from a non-major conference can accomplish in hoops. The Bulldogs represented the West Coast Conference last year in the Final Four.

Creighton is 5-1. Their seasons and stats have filled out in a similar matter so far. Gonzaga is averaging 82.6 points per game on 50.4-percent shooting, and is 38.2 percent on three-pointers. Creighton, meanwhile, averages 81.8 points on 50.5-percent shooting, and is 39.6 percent on threes.

The Bulldogs humbled Ohio State 86-59 and also have a win over Texas, with its lone loss a 111-105, double-OT shootout with No. 6 Florida in the PK80 Invitational, despite a 39-point outburst from Johnathan Williams.

Creighton downed the likes of ranked foes Northwestern and UCLA -- scoring 92 and 100 points in those two games -- and its lone loss was a six-point defeat to No. 16 Baylor.

Can the underdog Bluejays make enough stops to stay within the spread, or will the Bulldogs pull away with a statement win and cover? The simulations have locked in on a matchup and picked against the spread. Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Creighton-Gonzaga, all from the model that has absolutely crushed the NFL, and find out.