Kansas vs. Texas score: Longhorns take down the No. 11 Jayhawks and the Big 12 is officially a mess

Welcome to the Big 12, where the league makes no sense and projecting league favorites doesn't seem to matter.

That's right, in a conference in which Kansas has been the one constant for the last decade-plus, winning the league or at least a share of it for 14 consecutive seasons, it might finally be the time -- seriously, maybe, perhaps -- that Kansas might not win it.

Possibly.

It's at least a feasible outcome to consider after the No. 11 Jayhawks fell on the road to Texas by a final score of 73-63 on Tuesday night, dropping them to 5-3 in the Big 12. During their remarkable run of supremacy under Bill Self, only once -- the 2015-16 season -- did KU start 5-3 or worse in league play. They went on to win the regular season by two games.

Smart money is on not knee-jerking and riding with Kansas to win it. After all, this is a sustained run of intra-conference dominance that is reaching rarefied air. But the Jayhawks are far from infallible, as Kentucky proved this past weekend, as Texas proved Tuesday, as Arizona State, Iowa State and West Virginia have proved throughout the season in a variety of ways.

On Tuesday the Longhorns did it the old fashioned way: by beating KU on the boards, by capitalizing off second-chance points, and by double-teaming KU star Dedric Lawson at every turn. Lawson was limited to just 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

Texas, meanwhile, went 10-of-28 from the 3-point line, got 16, 14 and 13 points from Dylan Isetkowski, Kerwin Roach and Jaxson Hayes, and outscored KU in both halves to clinch another stellar win to add to its increasingly enigmatic resume.