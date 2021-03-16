The 2021 NIT begins on Wednesday night with a first-round matchup between the Richmond Spiders and the Toledo Rockets at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas. The Spiders (13-8) finished in eighth place in the Atlantic 10. They are coming off a 67-62 loss to Duquesne in the conference tournament. Meanwhile the Rockets (21-8) won the regular season title in the MAC but lost to Ohio, 87-80, in the tournament semifinals.

They are two-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Richmond odds from William Hill Sportsbook while the over-under sits at 154. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game is the first of 15 in the 16-team NIT, which will take place entirely in the Dallas suburbs of Frisco and Denton. The winner of the game will advance to the quarterfinals to face either Saint Louis or Mississippi State. Before making any NIT picks or predictions, you need to see what red-hot SportsLine expert Matt Severance has to say.

A well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005, Severance enters the NIT on a stunning run: He is on a blistering 109-74 run on his college basketball picks against the spread, returning $2,742 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NIT first-round expert picks

After studying the eight first-round matchups in the NIT, Severance landed on the Colorado State Rams (-1.5) covering against the Buffalo Bulls on Friday as one of his top picks. The Rams (18-6) finished third in the Mountain West Conference and were knocked out in the semifinals of the conference tournament. Meanwhile the Bulls (16-8) finished second in the MAC in the regular season but lost to Ohio in the tournament final.

But Colorado State is one of the best free throw shooting teams in the country, making 78.9 percent from the charity stripe, which ranks eighth in the nation. That does not bode well for a Buffalo team that commits fouls at a high rate. The Bulls are 224th in the country in fouls per game (18.0).

