No. 2 seed Tennessee (27-8) will try to reach the Final Four for the first time in program history when it faces No. 1 seed Purdue (32-4) on Sunday afternoon. The Volunteers are in the Elite Eight for the second time ever after beating No. 3 seed Creighton on Friday. They are also seeking revenge for a 71-67 loss to Purdue in the Maui Invitational earlier this season. The Boilermakers have won all three of their NCAA Tournament games by double digits, including a comfortable 80-68 win over No. 5 seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.

Tipoff is set for 2:20 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Boilermakers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Tennessee odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5.

It entered the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and it called 13 Sweet 16 teams this year.

Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines and trends for Tennessee vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Tennessee spread: Purdue -3

Purdue vs. Tennessee over/under: 147.5 points

Purdue vs. Tennessee money line: Purdue -167, Tennessee +140

PUR: The Boilermakers are 9-1 in neutral-site games this season.

TENN: The Vols are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games.

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue has stepped up against the best teams that it has faced this season, beating Gonzaga (twice), Marquette, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois (twice) and Wisconsin (twice). The Boilermakers have made multiple statements in the NCAA Tournament after losing in the first round as a No. 1 seed last season. They beat No. 8 seed Utah State by 39 points in the second round before covering the spread as 4.5-point favorites in their 80-68 win over Gonzaga in the Sweet 16.

Reigning Wooden Award winner Zach Edey has recorded five straight double-doubles, including 27 points and 14 rebounds against the Bulldogs on Friday. He is a matchup nightmare for any opponent, and Tennessee's top two big men fouled out across a combined 25 minutes when these teams met in November. The Boilermakers have plenty of firepower behind Edey as well, with three other starters averaging double digits.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee has proven that it can win games in several different ways in the tournament, using its stout defense to beat Texas before scoring 82 points in a win over Creighton on Friday. SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists in the win over the Bluejays, while point guard Zakai Zeigler finished with 18 points and six assists. Zeigler was still trying to work his way back into game shape after having ACL surgery when these teams met in November.

Knecht had not established himself as one of the best players in the country at that point, finishing with 16 points in the 71-67 loss. The Vols had their top two big men foul out of that contest after playing a combined 25 minutes, so there are plenty of ways that Tennessee can improve in the rematch. They have covered the spread in 10 of their last 15 games, and they are 7-1 straight up in their last eight Sunday games.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 147 points.

So who wins Purdue vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?