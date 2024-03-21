The seventh-seeded Texas Longhorns will take on the 10th-seeded Colorado State Rams in a 2024 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first round matchup on Thursday. The Rams (25-10), who defeated Virginia 67-42 on Tuesday in a First Four matchup in Dayton, Ohio, tied for sixth with New Mexico at 10-8 in the Mountain West Conference. The Longhorns (20-12), who placed seventh in the Big 12 Conference standings at 9-9, dropped a 78-74 decision to Kansas State in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. Colorado State is making its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance, while Texas is making its 38th appearance.

Tipoff from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 6:50 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado State vs. Texas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Texas vs. Colorado State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Colorado State. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Colorado State vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Colorado State spread: Texas -2.5

Texas vs. Colorado State over/under: 143.5 points

Texas vs. Colorado State money line: Colorado State +116, Texas -138

CSU: The Rams have hit the first-half game total under in 23 of their last 31 games (+13.60 units)

TEX: The Longhorns have hit the game total over in 22 of their last 34 games (+8.80 units)

Texas vs. Colorado State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Texas can cover

Senior guard Max Abmas has been on a tear over the past two weeks. The fifth-year player, who played the last four seasons at Oral Roberts, has appeared in 32 games, all starts, and is averaging 17.1 points, 4.3 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes. In the Big 12 second-round loss to Kansas State, he poured in 26 points, while grabbing four rebounds and adding four assists. He scored 33 points, dished out five assists and grabbed three rebounds in a 93-85 loss at Baylor on March 4.

Senior forward Dylan Disu is also playing some of his best basketball of the season. In the loss to Kansas State in the conference tournament, he nearly registered a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. He scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in a 94-80 win over Oklahoma on March 9. In 23 games this season, including 18 starts, Disu is averaging 15.8 points, five rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and one block in 25.3 minutes. He is hitting on 49.4% of his field goals, a blistering 50% from 3-point range, and 81.3% from the free-throw line. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Colorado State can cover

Senior guard Isaiah Stevens helps power the Rams. Entering Tuesday's First Four matchup with Virginia, he had reached double-digit scoring in 10 consecutive games, including a 29-point performance in an 82-73 win at Air Force on March 9. He registered his fifth double-double of the season in a 72-62 Mountain West first-round win over San Jose State on March 13. In that game, he scored 11 points, while dishing off 10 assists.

Senior forward Joel Scott has been dominant over the past 10 games. In the 74-61 loss to New Mexico in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals, he scored 20 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and blocking two shots. He registered his second double-double of the season in Tuesday's First Four win over Virginia, scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

How to make Colorado State vs. Texas picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 149 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. Colorado State, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that is 29-19 on top-rated college basketball spread picks this season.