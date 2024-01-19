No. 11 Wisconsin (13-4) will try to remain atop the Big Ten standings when it hosts Indiana (12-6) on Friday night. The Badgers are coming off their first conference loss of the season, falling to Penn State on Tuesday. Indiana has alternated between wins and losses in its last six games, including an 87-66 loss to No. 2 Purdue earlier this week. This is the first of two meetings between the Badgers and Hoosiers, as they will meet in Bloomington for a rematch on Feb. 27.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Kohl Center. The Badgers are favored by 11 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under is 142.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Indiana vs. Wisconsin picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana spread: Wisconsin -11

Wisconsin vs. Indiana over/under: 142.5 points

Wisconsin vs. Indiana money line: Wisconsin -653, Indiana +463

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin has not lost a home game since early November against Tennessee, beating Iowa, Nebraska and Northwestern in its first three conference home games. The Badgers covered the spread as 7.5-point favorites in their win over Northwestern last Saturday, as junior guard Max Klesmit scored 24 points on 9 of 13 shooting. They came up just short at Penn State on Tuesday, despite a 23-point effort from sophomore guard AJ Storr.

He leads the team with 15.3 points per game, while junior forward Steven Crowl is averaging 12.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Badgers have one of the most balanced lineups in college basketball, with six players averaging at least eight points per game. They have won 10 consecutive home games against Indiana and have covered the spread in nine of the last 13 meetings overall.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana has already picked up a pair of quality wins in Big Ten play, beating Ohio State as a 1.5-point underdog and covering the spread as a 4.5-point favorite against Minnesota. Freshman forward Mackenzie Mgbako scored a season-high 19 points on 6 of 12 shooting in the win over the Golden Gophers last Friday. Sophomore center Kel'el Ware had a big performance as well, posting a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Hoosiers were unable to contain Purdue's Zach Edey on Tuesday, but senior guard Trey Galloway had 17 points and five assists in the loss. Sophomore forward Malik Reneau leads four double-digit scorers with 15.8 points per game, followed by Ware (14.2), Galloway (10.7) and Mgbako (10.4). Senior guard Xavier Johnson is back on the court after missing the entire month of February. See which team to pick here.

