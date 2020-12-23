|
Clemson takes aim at Ohio State in Sugar Bowl
The impact of Ohio State's 29-23 loss to Clemson in the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal has reverberated for nearly a year among the Buckeyes.
On Jan. 1 they will have an opportunity to create happier memories at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans when they face the No. 2 Tigers (10-1) in a semifinal matchup for the third time in five seasons.
The Buckeyes (6-0) led 16-0 through 25 minutes last season before Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the comeback. Still, Ohio State drove to the Tigers' 23 with a chance to potentially win the game until Justin Fields was intercepted in the end zone by Nolan Turner with 37 seconds left in the game.
"Fresh off of that game, it was right on our minds, and something that when we got back to work and winter workouts, January, February, it was right there for us," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Sunday. "Coming off that game, we just didn't get over it in one day. It took time.
"As we got into spring ball, we started to move forward, and then the quarantine happened. The goal was to get back into the situation. ... And we wanted - once that game was over, we wanted to get back here."
There was even a sign with the score posted in the Buckeyes' weight room - an honor usually reserved for rival Michigan.
After defeating Ohio State, Clemson was denied a second straight national title by losing to LSU. The Tigers also won the CFP title in 2016 following a 31-0 rout of the Buckeyes in the semifinal and they are 4-0 all-time in the series.
"If we're playing Ohio State, it's a playoff," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "Or it was a BCS bowl, back in 2013 in the Orange Bowl. We don't have them on our regular schedule anytime in the near future, so you know it is a big, big postseason game when you play those guys."
The No. 3 Buckeyes will try to establish the run using Trey Sermon, who gained a school and FBS conference championship game-record 331 yards during a 22-10 win over Northwestern in the Big Ten title game on Saturday.
Ohio State had 22 players out for the game, mostly because of COVID-19 issues, so the status of players such as top receiver Chris Olave and starting linebacker Baron Browning are unknown as they complete protocols. The Buckeyes might get a boost from the adjusted conference protocol for COVID quarantine, which is reduced to 17 days. Day said "a good number" of the players who missed the Big Ten title game should be cleared for the Jan. 1 game.
Lawrence tested positive earlier this season, missing the Nov. 7 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame. He showed he's fully recovered by throwing for 322 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 90 yards and a score to down the Fighting Irish 34-10 to win the ACC championship Saturday.
He got support from running back Travis Etienne (124 yards and a TD on 10 carries).
Those two were lethal vs. the Buckeyes last season. Lawrence had 259 passing yards and a touchdown, plus 107 yards and a score on the ground while Etienne had 134 all-purpose yards and three TDs.
"I think (Lawrence) and Etienne are two of the most dynamic players in college football, and probably in the history of college football," Day said.
Swinney's opinion of Ohio State has been a hot topic since the release of the CFP rankings. Swinney said he felt the six-game resume of Ohio State, which began the season in late October, put the Buckeyes on a different playing field than many of the other contenders. Swinney backed up his feelings by rankings the Buckeyes No. 11 in the final coaches' poll of the season.
"I think any time you step in between the lines, the game of football, there's a lot that can happen. A lot," Swinney said. "I mean, heck, in 2017, we lost to a three-win or four-win Syracuse team and still went to the playoffs. So anything can happen. Guys can get hurt. There's a lot. So I think the fact that we're going to have 11 games as well as the SEC teams -- I mean, you look at Florida and Texas A&M and Alabama. I mean, these teams are going to have 11 games this year.
"It's incredible and I think the Big Ten had the same opportunity and they chose not to play, and I think the only reason they ended up playing is because of the leadership of the SEC and the ACC and the Big 12, and have demonstrated that we can do it and do it in a safe way. So it's been an unbelievably challenging season, that's for sure. ...
He continued: "Obviously, as coaches, we don't control any of that stuff. So I do think that our team has played incredibly well. We had a double-overtime loss at the No. 2 team in the country now in Notre Dame, who's a great team and an unbelievable game. Again, no matter what happens for Notre Dame or Clemson, nothing changes in my mind, as far as both of these teams being in the top four."
Alabama head coach Nick Saban argued Sunday that, while Ohio State is talented, the psychological toll of the elongated season and the physical challenges of playing a full SEC schedule made for an unfair advantage to teams that are relatively rested and fresh entering January.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|10
|Rushing
|8
|2
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-7
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|457
|240
|Total Plays
|49
|34
|Avg Gain
|9.3
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|198
|58
|Rush Attempts
|29
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|259
|182
|Comp. - Att.
|17-20
|15-21
|Yards Per Pass
|12.2
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-67.0
|4-48.8
|Return Yards
|14
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|259
|PASS YDS
|182
|
|
|198
|RUSH YDS
|58
|
|
|457
|TOTAL YDS
|240
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|17/20
|259
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|7
|5
|76
|1
|36
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|3
|3
|55
|2
|26
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|2
|2
|52
|0
|47
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|3
|3
|47
|0
|34
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|2
|2
|11
|1
|8
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 7 CB
|S. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 0 DE
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|1
|67.0
|0
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|2
|7.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|15/21
|182
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|7
|22
|1
|8
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|4
|16
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|4
|3
|53
|0
|26
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|5
|3
|48
|0
|27
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|5
|5
|36
|0
|16
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Zanders 36 S
|L. Zanders
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 17 LB
|K. Patterson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton III 16 S
|R. Thornton III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 26 CB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|4
|48.8
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|20.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 42(9:48 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to OSU 41 for 1 yard (32-T.Borland).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(10:26 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to OSU 42 for 8 yards (47-J.Hilliard20-P.Werner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 42(10:54 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to CLE 50 for 8 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(11:24 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs ob at CLE 42 for 9 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(11:45 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to CLE 33 for 13 yards (24-S.Wade).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 12(11:53 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-M.Jones at CLE End Zone. 6-M.Jones touchback.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 13(12:36 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 12 for 1 yard (44-N.Pinckney).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 14(13:12 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 13 for 1 yard (44-N.Pinckney).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 50(13:31 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to CLE 14 for 36 yards (31-M.Goodrich).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(14:03 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 50 for 2 yards (13-T.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 34(14:39 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 48 for 14 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 34 for 9 yards (18-J.Charleston7-J.Mascoll).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 12(0:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(0:20 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 12 for no gain (17-K.Patterson).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 38(0:27 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert pushed ob at CLE 12 for 26 yards (21-M.Greene).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 38(0:34 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(0:52 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 38 for no gain (17-K.Patterson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - OHIOST 44(1:07 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to CLE 38 for 6 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(1:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to CLE 44 for 7 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 39(1:45 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 49 for 10 yards (11-B.Bresee).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 42(1:54 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 39 for -3 yards (10-B.Spector).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(2:26 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 42 for 4 yards (98-M.Murphy).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 28(2:43 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 38 for 10 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(3:20 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 28 for 8 yards (31-M.Goodrich).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 43(3:29 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 57 yards from CLE 43 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 18 - CLEM 28(4:14 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 43 for 15 yards (24-S.Wade).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - CLEM 33(4:30 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 79-J.Carman False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 33. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(4:50 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 33 for -3 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(4:54 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:12 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 36 for 11 yards (92-H.Garrett).
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to CLE 25 fair catch by 9-T.Etienne.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 9(5:18 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - OHIOST 9(5:51 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 9 for no gain (17-K.Patterson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 13 - OHIOST 30(6:11 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to CLE 19 for 11 yards (47-J.Skalski). Penalty on CLE 47-J.Skalski Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at CLE 19.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 13 - OHIOST 30(6:11 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to CLE 19 for 11 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 26(6:49 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 30 for -4 yards (11-B.Bresee98-M.Murphy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(7:24 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 26 for 1 yard (16-R.Thornton13-T.Davis).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 43(8:06 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 27 for 30 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(8:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams runs ob at OSU 43 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 28(8:58 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 37 for 9 yards (23-A.Booth).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(9:37 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell to OSU 28 for 3 yards (26-S.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CLEM 37(9:45 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 38 yards from CLE 37 to OSU 25 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 37(9:49 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 31(10:22 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 37 for 6 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(10:28 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 60 yards from OSU 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 31 for 26 yards (19-D.Gant).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 17(10:43 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 19(11:22 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 17 for 2 yards (10-B.Spector47-J.Skalski).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(11:54 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles pushed ob at CLE 19 for 17 yards (21-M.Greene).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 48(12:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to CLE 36 for 12 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 46(13:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to CLE 48 for 6 yards (11-B.Bresee).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(13:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 32(13:49 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 46 for 14 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(14:17 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs ob at OSU 32 for 5 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(14:51 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 27 for 11 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CLEM 43(15:00 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 43 yards from CLE 43. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 16 for 2 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 37(0:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 43 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 35(1:05 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 37 for 2 yards (20-P.Werner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(1:36 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 35 for no gain (20-P.Werner).
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 61 yards from OSU 35 out of bounds at the CLE 4.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 8(1:41 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - OHIOST 15(2:20 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to CLE 8 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 10(2:41 - 1st) Penalty on OSU 55-M.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 10. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 8 - OHIOST 8(3:22 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to CLE 10 for -2 yards (98-M.Murphy).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 45(3:55 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to CLE 8 for 47 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(4:29 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 45 for 8 yards (16-R.Thornton).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(5:01 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 37 for 12 yards (36-L.Zanders7-J.Mascoll).
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:01 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CLEM 3(5:05 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 18(5:40 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to OSU 3 for 15 yards (24-S.Wade).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(6:04 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs ob at OSU 18 for 9 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 43(6:32 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to OSU 27 for 16 yards (20-P.Werner32-T.Borland).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(7:07 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to OSU 43 for 1 yard (32-T.Borland).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(7:33 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to OSU 44 for 16 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(7:59 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to CLE 40 for 15 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(8:06 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(8:39 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to CLE 32 for 34 yards (16-R.Thornton).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(9:11 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 34 for 11 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 22(9:24 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 57 yards from CLE 22. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 33 for 12 yards (6-M.Jones). Penalty on OSU 17-B.Shaw Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at OSU 33.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 22(9:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Allen.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 22(9:34 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(10:01 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 22 for 2 yards (72-T.Togiai).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - OHIOST 33(10:13 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 67 yards from OSU 33 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 33(10:54 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 33 FUMBLES. 88-J.Ruckert to OSU 33 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 26(11:35 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 33 for 7 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(12:10 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 26 for 1 yard (5-K.Henry).
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 2(12:18 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 5(12:52 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to OSU 2 for 3 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 32(13:11 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to OSU 5 for 27 yards (7-S.Banks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 32(13:16 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(13:43 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at OSU 32 for 5 yards (7-S.Banks).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(14:06 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to OSU 37 for 26 yards (32-T.Borland).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 26(14:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 37 for 11 yards (5-B.Browning24-S.Wade).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(14:56 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 26 for 8 yards (20-P.Werner).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 62 yards from OSU 35. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 18 for 15 yards (21-M.Williamson).
