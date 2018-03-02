2018 SEC spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, TV channels

Dates, kickoff times and TV information for all the SEC spring games in 2018

If college football is king in the SEC, spring football is the prince. 

Luckily for fans of the conference, all 14 spring games or showcases -- regardless of the specific format -- will be televised for your enjoyment, entertainment and perhaps some over-analysis. All spring practice and game times and dates are subject to change. Here are a few notes to keep in mind while you prepare for spring practice in the SEC:

  • Five new coaches will be making their debuts with new teams this year: Florida's Dan Mullen, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, Arkansas' Chad Morris, Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt and Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead. A sixth -- Ole Miss' Matt Luke -- will be making his spring debut after coaching the Rebels on an interim basis in 2017.
  • April 21 is a big day, with defending national champion Alabama and defending SEC champion Georgia both taking the field.
  • Speaking of the Crimson Tide, it will be interesting to see how new offensive coordinator Mike Locksley handles the quarterback battle between two-year starter Jalen Hurts and sophomore national title game hero Tua Tagovailoa. Both players had tremendous performances in last year's spring game, and the eyes of the college football world will be on them after Tagovailoa saved the day against Georgia in January.
  • LSU's Ed Orgeron will debut his new offense led by a familiar face in offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. The two were in the same roles when Orgeron replaced Les Miles and Ensminger replaced Cam Cameron in the middle of the 2016 season.
2018 SEC Spring Dates
TEAMSPRING PRACTICE STARTSSPRING GAMETIME (ET)CHANNEL
BAMA
Tuesday, March 20Saturday, April 212 p.m.ESPN
ARK
Thursday, March 1Saturday, April 72 p.m.SEC Network
AUBURN
Thursday, March 1Saturday, April 74 p.m.SEC Network
FLA
Friday, March 16Saturday, April 143 p.m.SEC Network
UGA
Tuesday, March 20Saturday, April 214 p.m.ESPN
UK
Monday, March 5Friday, April 136:30 p.m.SEC Network
LSU
Sunday, March 11Saturday, April 216 p.m.SEC Network
MISSST
Tuesday, March 20Saturday, April 214 p.m.SEC Network
MIZZOU
Tuesday, March 6Saturday, April 14NoonSEC Network
MISS
Tuesday, Feb. 27Saturday, April 72 p.m.ESPNU
SC
Wednesday, Feb. 28Saturday, March 31NoonSEC Network
TENN
Tuesday, March 20Saturday, April 21NoonSEC Network
TXAM
Tuesday, March 20Saturday, April 145 p.m.SEC Network
VANDY
Monday, Feb. 26Saturday, March 245 p.m.SEC Network
College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on ESPNU on SiriusXM Radio channel 84, the... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES