2018 SEC spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, TV channels

If college football is king in the SEC, spring football is the prince.

Luckily for fans of the conference, all 14 spring games or showcases -- regardless of the specific format -- will be televised for your enjoyment, entertainment and perhaps some over-analysis. All spring practice and game times and dates are subject to change. Here are a few notes to keep in mind while you prepare for spring practice in the SEC:

Five new coaches will be making their debuts with new teams this year: Florida's Dan Mullen, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, Arkansas' Chad Morris, Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt and Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead. A sixth -- Ole Miss' Matt Luke -- will be making his spring debut after coaching the Rebels on an interim basis in 2017.

April 21 is a big day, with defending national champion Alabama and defending SEC champion Georgia both taking the field.

Speaking of the Crimson Tide, it will be interesting to see how new offensive coordinator Mike Locksley handles the quarterback battle between two-year starter Jalen Hurts and sophomore national title game hero Tua Tagovailoa. Both players had tremendous performances in last year's spring game, and the eyes of the college football world will be on them after Tagovailoa saved the day against Georgia in January.

LSU's Ed Orgeron will debut his new offense led by a familiar face in offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. The two were in the same roles when Orgeron replaced Les Miles and Ensminger replaced Cam Cameron in the middle of the 2016 season.