2019 Big 12 win total picks, predictions: Oklahoma the favorite again, but can Texas leapfrog its rival?

6.5 wins: In six seasons as a college coach, Matt Rhule has never seen his win total go down at the same school. That will change eventually, but there are a lot of reasons to think Baylor will at least match its 7-6 record from 2018. For one, the nonconference schedule is a cake walk. That's almost half of it right there. Plus, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia and Texas all come to Waco. With both of the Kansas teams down, the Bears should be able to find at least seven wins. -- Over -168, Under +144

8 wins: The Cyclones are a trendy pick to make the Big 12 Championship Game (12-1 odds to win it, per FanDuel). Personally, I'd take those odds if you're looking for a dark horse. This team is well-coached, has an excellent quarterback in Brock Purdy and -- gasp! -- a stingy defense. However, the schedule is tough. The Iowa game is always a toss-up, and the Cyclones get Oklahoma and Texas in back-to-back weeks in November. Plus, consecutive road trips to West Virginia and Texas Tech in mid-October is just setting up for an unexpected loss. Oddsmakers have this win total just about right, but given the round number, I'll take the over. -- Over +106, Under -124

3.5 wins: Look, Kansas hasn't won more than three games in a season since 2009 under Mark Mangino -- literally a decade ago. While the nonconference slate allows a couple of opportunities to get some wins against Indiana State and Coastal Carolina, there are few guarantees with this team. Even if Kansas can go 2-1 before conference play, it needs two more to hit the over. I don't know from where those wins are coming. New coach Les Miles may excite the fanbase, and the moneyline for the over is tantalizing, but reality (and history) is more sobering. -- Over +186, Under -225

5.5 wins: Even in his worst season since 2005, you could count on Bill Snyder leading Kansas State to at least a couple of unexpected wins. Still, that wasn't enough for bowl eligibility in 2018, and now Chris Klieman takes over a program that isn't quite playing the same brand of Snyderball it is used to. Long-term, Klieman is a good bet to get K-State rolling again, but there are a lot of tough games when you get past Week 2. It's a principle play, but I'll take the under. -- Over -108, Under -108

10.5 wins: The Sooners have a new transfer quarterback in Jalen Hurts, who, while athletic and a proven winner, probably doesn't have the same ceiling as Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray. And last year's team won 12 games with zero margin for error because of its defense. New DC Alex Grinch should start helping out with that, though, and short of a catastrophic injury, this is probably still a team that can win 11 games. So I like the over, even though it's a safe play. -- Over -130, Under +112

6.5 wins: If you looked up "enigma" in the dictionary, you'd get the 2018 Cowboys. In that vein, who knows what you'll get out of Mike Gundy's team sometimes, but I like what this group has returning. Chuba Hubbard is a tank and one of the best returning running backs in the conference. Receiver Tylan Wallace should be a Biletnikoff Award short-lister. If Dru Brown or Spencer Sanders take off at quarterback, this could be the surprise team in the Big 12. -- Over -130, Under +110

7.5 wins: Betting against Gary Patterson isn't something I'd advise, but this team has a lot of reloading to do again. The Frogs need to figure out the quarterback situation and have some big names to replace on defense, namely linebackers Ty Summers and Arrico Evans. The one thing we know about Patterson is that he's excellent at finding athletes and molding them into his schemes. This team figures to be no different as there's plenty of length and talent. Add in one of the Big 12's top wideouts, Jalen Reagor, and this team could impress. But at this point, I'm more likely to go with 7-5 over 8-4 with all that this team has to replace. -- Over -120, Under +102

9.5 wins: Uh oh. Texas is ... you know what? I won't even say it. I'm actually not as high on the Longhorns as oddsmakers and probably other media members are. Yes, quarterback Sam Ehlinger is a production machine and could be a Heisman Trophy contender if he gets his numbers. But the Horns are reworking their offensive and defensive lines a bit while looking for someone to step up and fill the shoes of their best non-QB playmaker, Lil'Jordan Humphrey. I get the feeling those factors are going to cost them a game no one expects them to lose. And if Ehlinger gets hurt again? It could be even worse. This team's win total is just a bit too lofty for me given their questions. -- Over +102, Under -120

6.5 wins: Is this team two full wins better than a year ago? If quarterback Alan Bowman is healthy, it's certainly possible. The Red Raiders always have a quality crop of wideouts waiting to put up big numbers and T.J. Vasher could be the next big thing if he becomes a true No. 1 option. But, man, Tech doesn't get many breaks after the first two weeks. This team has six road games, including Oklahoma and Texas, though they did manage to put open weeks in between two sets of consecutive road games. If Bowman's healthy, this team is good enough to rebound to bowl eligibility, but I'd put them at 6-6 over 7-5. -- Over +116, Under -136