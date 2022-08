The SEC coaches All-SEC team was released on Tuesday, and it had a distinct crimson and white flavor. Alabama had 19 players listed on the three-team list, including first-team quarterback and defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. EDGE threat Will Anderson Jr., one of the most dangerous pass rushers in the country, was one of the headliners on the first-team defense.

Georgia finished second in the conference with 10 players earning honors from the league's coaches, while Texas A&M finished third with nine. The balance of the league is also on display in the coaches All-SEC team, as 11 of the 14 teams have at least one first-team honoree.

Here's a look at the entire All-SEC teams as voted by the coaches. Note: Coaches were not allowed to vote for players on their own teams (* denotes ties)"

First team

Second team

Third team