Big Ten Media Days is set to kick off July 26. The two-day event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, home to the conference title game in December. Players and coaches from all 14 schools are scheduled to meet with the media and discuss the upcoming season.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is set to speak first at the event. He took over the position after former commissioner Kevin Warren departed for a job with the Chicago Bears earlier this year. The conference is entering the final year with its current lineup before welcoming UCLA and USC to the fold next summer.

Among the big names participating in the event are Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Michigan running back Blake Corum, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

Here's a complete list of the speaking schedule over two days, as well as the players who will be in attendance.

All times Eastern

Tuesday, July 26

Illinois (11 a.m.) -- Coach Bret Bielema | DL Jer'zhan Newton, DL Keith Randolph Jr., WR Isaiah Williams

Iowa (11:15 a.m.) -- Coach Kirk Ferentz | DB Cooper DeJean, TE Luke Lachey, DL Noah Shannon

Michigan State (11:30 a.m.) -- Coach Mel Tucker | OG J.D. Duplain, LB Cal Haladay, WR Tre Mosley

Northwestern (11:45 a.m.) -- Coach David Braun | LB Bryce Gallagher, DB Rod Heard ll, WR Bryce Kirtz

Ohio State (12 p.m.) -- Coach Ryan Day | WR Marvin Harrison Jr., TE Cade Stover, DE JT Tuimolau

Penn State (12:15 p.m.) -- Coach James Franklin | S Keaton Ellis, OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, DE Adisa Isaac

Rutgers (12:30 p.m.) -- Coach Greg Schiano | LB Deion Jennings, TE Johnny Langan, DL Aaron Lewis

Wednesday, July 27

Indiana (11 a.m.) -- Coach Tom Allen | LB Aaron Casey, RB/RS Jaylin Lucas, DB Noah Pierre

Maryland (11:15 a.m.) -- Coach Mike Locksley | RB Roman Hemby, DB Tarheeb Still, QB Taulia Tagovailoa

Michigan (11:30 a.m.) -- Coach Jim Harbaugh | RB Blake Corum, DT Kris Jenkins, CB Mike Sainristil

Minnesota (11:45 a.m.) -- Coach P.J. Fleck | WR Chris Autman-Bell, DB Tyler Nubin, TE Brevyn Spann-Ford

Nebraska (12 p.m.) -- Coach Matt Rhule | OG Ethan Piper, LB Luke Reimer, QB Jeff Sims

Purdue (12:15 p.m.) -- Coach Ryan Walters | QB Hudson Card, DB Sanoussi Kane, WR TJ Sheffield

Wisconsin (12:30 p.m.) -- Coach Luke Fickell | RB Braelon Allen, QB Tanner Mordecai, LB Maema Njongmeta