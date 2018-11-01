College football expert picks, predictions, spreads for Week 10: Back Utah against Arizona State

Professional and amateur bettors are evaluating a loaded Week 10 college football schedule that will have huge implications on the College Football Playoff. Games like No. 1 Alabama (-14.5) at No. 3 LSU will draw plenty of action because of the high stakes, but there is value to be found around the nation with lines of all sizes. With so many spreads to sort through, and so many conference games on tap, be sure to check out the top Week 10 college football picks and predictions from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports HQ personality, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, going 42-31 in his weekly best bets column since that point. He went 2-1 last week by nailing Arizona State (+6.5) over USC and Washington State (+3) over Stanford. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 10 and is sharing his three most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine.

One of the Week 10 college football picks Sallee has locked in: No. 15 Utah (-7) covers on the road against Arizona State.

Many wrote the Utes off early this season after an uninspiring win over Northern Illinois followed by back-to-back losses to Washington and Washington State. However, they've rolled back into contention in the Pac-12 with four straight conference wins, all by at least 13 points.

Arizona State features explosive playmakers like N'Keal Harry at receiver and quarterback Manny Wilkins, but Sallee has identified a huge mismatch for the Sun Devils against star Utah running back Zack Moss.

"The junior running back for the Utes is seventh in the nation in rushing yards per game (120.5) and is going up against a Sun Devils run defense that gives up 156.3 yards per game on the ground," Sallee told SportsLine. "Behind an offensive line that is one of the best in the nation, Moss will run wild and help the Utes take one more step toward the Pac-12 South title."

Sallee has also found two other games with huge flaws in their lines, including the huge Alabama vs. LSU showdown. He's sharing his best bets only at SportsLine.

What are the three best bets for Week 10 of college football? And which side is Sallee backing for Alabama vs. LSU?