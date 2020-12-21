After an unprecedented regular season, the 2020-21 college football bowl schedule gets underway with the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl between Appalachian State and North Texas on Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Scheduling challenges, however, have changed the landscape of this year's postseason. Over a dozen bowls have been cancelled and more changes could be on the way if teams deal with COVID-19 concerns.

But as it stands, William Hill Sportsbook has revealed college football bowl odds for the 28 remaining postseason contests. Whether you're looking to make college football bets on a game coming up soon like Houston vs. Hawaii (+13) in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 24 or one like the Orange Bowl between Texas A&M and North Carolina (+6.5) on Jan. 2, there are plenty of lines to consider. Before locking in any college football picks for those bowl games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters bowl season a sizzling 55-35 on all top-rated picks, returning over $500. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for bowl season from William Hill and locked in picks for every FBS matchup.

Top 2020-21 college football bowl predictions

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is recommending: No. 18 Miami (FL) keeps it within the spread against No. 21 Oklahoma State (-2) in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29. The Hurricanes fell flat in their regular season finale against North Carolina, but that doesn't diminish their overall campaign. They went 8-2 overall and covered in two of their final three games as well. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, finished strong against Baylor, but failed to cover in the prior five games and was just 3-6 ATS on the season.

Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King throws for almost 300 yards and adds 70 on the ground in the simulations, helping them pick up the cover almost 70 percent of the time. The over (59.5) also clears in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top college football bowl predictions from the model: No. 11 Indiana (-6.5) covers against Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2. The Hoosiers went 7-0 against the spread this season and their only outright loss came by a touchdown against Ohio State. Lane Kiffin certainly helped give the Rebels a spark on offense this season, but they finished 4-5 both straight up and against the spread.

They also lost their regular season finale at LSU, failing to cover as one-point favorites. The model shows Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle throwing for well over 300 yards against a struggling Ole Miss defense, helping the Hoosiers cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make 2020-21 college football bowl picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every bowl game and the College Football Playoff matchups, and it is calling for multiple shocking upsets.

2020-21 college football bowl odds (via William Hill)

2020-21 college football bowl odds (via William Hill)

Monday, Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. North Texas (+21, 67)

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Nevada vs. Tulane (-3, 55.5)

Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU (-7, 72.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 23

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern (-6.5, 49)

Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. FAU (+8, 50)

Thursday, Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston (-13, 59.5)

Friday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Marshall (+3, 53.5)

Saturday, Dec. 26

Gasparilla Bowl: UAB vs. South Carolina (+6.5, 47)

Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty (+5.5, 58.5)

First Responder Bowl: Louisiana vs. UTSA (+13, 57.5)

LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State (-4.5, 52.5)

Monday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl: TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl: Miami v. Oklahoma State (-2, 58.5)

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Colorado (+13, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest (+6.5, 53)

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri (+15, 50)

Cotton Bowl Classic: Oklahoma vs. Florida (-3, 70.5)

Thursday, Dec. 31

Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa (-3, 50)

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State vs. Ball State (+7, 63)

Liberty Bowl: Tennessee vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 45)

Texas Bowl: TCU vs. Arkansas (+5.5, 58)

Friday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Georgia (-7, 50.5)

Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Auburn (+3.5, 43.5)

College Football Playoff semifinal: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (+19.5, 65.5)

College Football Playoff semifinal: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State (+7.5, 65.5)

Saturday, Jan. 2

Gator Bowl: NC State vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 53)

Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Ole Miss (+6.5, 66.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Iowa State vs. Oregon (+4.5, 57.5)

Orange Bowl: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina (+6.5, 68.5)

Friday, Jan. 11

College Football Playoff National Championship Game: TBD