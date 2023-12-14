The Missouri Tigers finished the season as one of the hottest teams in the nation, winning five of their last six games. Missouri's lone loss during that stretch was a 30-21 setback on the road against Georgia. Missouri will face another blue-blood when the Tigers square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 29. Missouri is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest college football bowl odds via SportsLine consensus.

The Buckeyes will be without starting quarterback Kyle McCord after the signal caller decided to enter the transfer portal. Will Missouri continue its impressive run with another victory, or can you trust the Buckeyes to pull off the upset? Before locking in any college football bowl picks on that game or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season with a profitable 13-9 record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen strong returns.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 10 Penn State (-3.5) covers against No. 11 Ole Miss in the 2023 Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon ET. The Nittany Lions have been dominant defensively all season long. Penn State has given up only six points over its last two games, which includes a 42-0 victory over Michigan State on Nov. 24.

Penn State's defense ranks third in the nation in passing yards per game, giving up just 153.6 yards through the air on average. In addition, Penn State has won 20 consecutive games when favored. The Nittany Lions are also 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games played in December. SportsLine's model expects those trends to continue as the Nittany Lions cover the spread in nearly 70% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 8 Oregon (-17.5) cruises to a blowout win over No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET. The Ducks dominated everyone all year that wasn't named Washington to the tune of a 11-2 record. Meanwhile, Liberty (13-0) is one of four undefeated teams in FBS, though it didn't play a ranked team all year. The Flames' bread and butter is their running game, as both RB Quinton Cooley and QB Kaidon Salter eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards, but few teams in the nation defend the run as well as Oregon.

The Ducks allow just 3.4 yards per carry and rank 12th in the FBS in run defense. That's with them facing high-octane offenses, while Liberty was never truly tested on defense as it didn't face a top-50 scoring offense all season. Oregon also has a massive advantage in terms of protecting the ball, as it committed the third-fewest turnovers in the nation, while Liberty has the 14th-most giveaways in the country. With these factors, the model has Oregon winning by over three touchdowns and covering well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

College football odds for bowl season

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (+3.5, 48.5)

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-3, 59.5)

Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-6.5, 44.5)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-3.5, 51)

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA (-4.5, 48.5)

Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech (-3, 58)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5, 55.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-9.5, 54.5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-4.5, 61)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 52.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7, 44.5)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State (-2.5, 63.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-15.5, 47.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5, 42.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5, 54.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5, 37.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5, 47.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 57.5)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-3.5, 53.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10.5, 50.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-3.5, 42.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3.5, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-7, 47.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 46.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State (-2.5, 48.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-3.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5, 45.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-16, 64.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 46.5)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4.5, 63.5)