The New Year's Day portion of the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule has something for every bettor, including a heavy favorite, two medium-sized favorites and a pair of small favorites. The action culminates with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, which serve as the College Football Playoff semifinal games. No. 1 Michigan is a 1.5-point favorite against No. 4 Alabama, while No. 3 Texas is a 4-point favorite against No. 2 Washington, according to the 2023-24 college football bowl odds from SportsLine consensus. Those games have been receiving heavy betting action, but is there still value to be found in those 2023-24 college football bowl spreads?

Earlier in the day, No. 8 Oregon will try to cap off its season with a win over No. 23 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks (-17) are the heaviest favorites of the entire bowl season, so how should you approach that game with your 2023-24 college football bowl bets?Before locking in any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season with a profitable 13-9 record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for bowl season and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the college football picks the model is high on during bowl season: No. 10 Penn State (-4) builds on a 10-win season with a convincing win over No. 11 Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon ET. The Nittany Lions have been a cash cow for their bettors in recent years, covering the spread at a 15-3-1 clip in their last 19 games. They have been even better at this time of the year, covering in eight straight December contests.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar rarely makes critical mistakes, throwing 23 touchdown passes to just one interception this season. Ball security and elite defense have allowed Penn State to win 20 consecutive games as a favorite, and Ole Miss lost both of its games against top-15 teams by at least two touchdowns this season. SportsLine's model expects the Nittany Lions to take care of business as favorites again in this matchup, as they are covering the spread in almost 60% of the latest simulations.

Another prediction: No. 8 Oregon (-17) cruises to a blowout win over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at State Farm Stadium just outside of Phoenix. Oregon will probably look back at the 2023 season as a year of what-ifs, with the Ducks suffering their only two losses to Washington by a combined six points and Bo Nix finishing third in the Heisman race.

However, Nix has already stated that he'll finish out his career by competing in the Fiesta Bowl, while Liberty has had several key defenders enter the transfer portal. The Flames went a perfect 13-0 in Jamey Chadwell's first season at the helm, but Liberty hasn't played a ranked team all season and the defense has given up at least 25 points in six of its last seven games. Those are big reasons why the model has Oregon covering the large spread in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup during bowl season, and it's calling for several underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for bowl season

See full college football bowl picks, odds and predictions here.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-10, 43.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-6.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7, 59)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (+3, 54)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10, 48)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (+1, 41)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-2.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-2.5, 61)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-5, 45)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-6, 41.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-9.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri (+2.5, 49)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-7, 46.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-17.5, 44.5)

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-3.5, 44.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10, 55)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-17, 67)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-8, 36)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4, 63.5)