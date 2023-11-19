Week 12 of the college football season is in the books, and the race for the College Football Playoff National Championship has narrowed down to a handful of teams. Two-time reigning national champion Georgia went on the road to Neyland Stadium and dominated rival Tennessee in its most complete game of the season. The momentum the Bulldogs are generating down the stretch has been impressive to watch as they move full steam ahead toward a third straight CFP berth.

Undefeated Michigan has been surrounded by chaos off the field, but the Wolverines still find ways to win on it. They topped Maryland in College Park on Saturday afternoon in a wild game that saw them score in all three phases of the game. That win sets up a showdown with rival Ohio State, which stayed unblemished itself in a dominant win over Minnesota.

So, how did the College Football Playoff National Championship contenders grade out throughout Week 12? It's time to check out the report card for every top team with odds of +15000 better heading into Saturday's action.

Odds via SportsLine consensus

College football grades: Week 12 report card