Five-star safety K.J. Bolden, the No. 1 ranked prospect at his position in the Class of 2024, announced a commitment to Florida State on Saturday. Bolden gave his word to coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles over finalists that included two-time defending national champion Georgia in addition to Alabama, Ohio State, and Auburn. 247Sports posted multiple crystal ball projections that had Bolden landing with coach Kirby Smart, but the Buford, Georgia, native ultimately pledged his talents to Tallahassee, Florida.

Bolden is the No. 3 player from the state of Georgia and No. 11 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. Should he sign with Florida State, he would become the highest-rated prospect to do since Norvell was hired as coach at the end of the 2019 season, giving the Seminoles a major victory on the recruiting trail.

Bolden, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile, garnered at least 40 known offers -- Notre Dame, USC, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Florida were also among the many notable programs to make that list -- before eventually narrowing his decision down to five schools.

247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins provided an evaluation of Bolden in January, which can be seen below.

A two-way playmaker in one of Georgia's higher classifications that is known for his footspeed and athletic markers after qualifying for states in the 100-meter dash as a freshman and then capturing bronze in the triple jump as a sophomore. Could probably play some offense at the next level as he's more than capable of producing big gains via deep shots or jet sweeps, but ceiling appears to be highest in the secondary as he's got plenty of range on the backend and always seems to be taking the right angles. Surprisingly physical given his wiry frame (measured roughly 6-foot, 185 pounds spring before junior year) and doesn't seem to have too many issues wrangling much larger ball carriers to the ground. However, likely going to only make even more of an impact in run support once lifting in a college weight room. Should be viewed as one of the top safety prospects in the 2024 cycle given ball skills and closing speed. Looks rather comfortable in man-to-man situations on the offseason 7v7 circuit, but might be best suited to play in a zone-based scheme as that would allow him to just read and react to what's going on in front of him. Will add plenty of special teams value. Track profile likely to draw plenty of looks from NFL scouts one day.

FSU, Norvell score massive win on recruiting trail

Bolden previously called Florida State his "dream school," but Georgia was a trendy pick to land his services before the elite safety i gave his word to the Seminoles on Saturday. Florida State was the first school to offer Bolden several years back, and he becomes the second five-star prospect to verbally commit to the Seminoles in the 2024 cycle, joining tight end Landen Thomas.

With the addition of Bolden, Florida State's 2024 recruiting class moves from No. 6 to No. 4 overall in 247Sports' rankings for that cycle, and there's plenty of time for Norvell and his staff to make more additions. The Seminoles, this past winter, signed a 2023 recruiting class that was ranked No. 19 nationally. Florida State had a breakthrough under Norvell during the 2022 season, as the Seminoles hit 10 wins for the first time since the 2016 season, when Jimbo Fisher was still at the helm.