Georgia passed consecutive tests against ranked foes Missouri and Ole Miss to begin November and rose to the top spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings as a result. Now comes a different type of test as the No. 1 Bulldogs will head on the road for a challenge against No. 18 Tennessee in one of the only true road environments that UGA is encountering this season during Saturday's SEC on CBS game.

The first time Georgia played a road game this season, it needed a late touchdown from star tight end Brock Bowers for a 27-20 win over Auburn on Sept. 30. Its only road game since then came in a 37-20 win at Vanderbilt on Oct. 14 in the SEC's least-intimidating venue with a heavy contingent of Dawgs fans present.

Similarly, the Bulldogs will close the season on the road at Georgia Tech next week, but there is expected to be an ample amount of red inside Bobby-Dodd Stadium for that game in Atlanta. Thus, this Week 12 showdown inside Neyland Stadium could provide a unique and rare challenge as the Bulldogs strive for a third straight national title.

Tennessee has won 14 straight home games and needs a marquee victory to hang its hat on as losses to Florida, Alabama and Missouri have dampened the program's momentum following the high of an Orange Bowl victory to close the 2022 season.

Georgia vs. Tennessee: Need to know

Georgia offense hitting its stride: Georgia is getting healthier, better and more versatile offensively as the season progresses. The Bulldogs surpassed 300 yards passing and 300 yards rushing in a 52-17 rout of Ole Miss last week in what amounted to a nearly flawless performance. Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton each scored two rushing touchdowns while Ladd McConkey and Bowers each made touchdown catches. McConkey and Bowers have dealt with injuries this season but are back for the home stretch and combining with a deep well of talented receivers such as Dominic Lovett, Rara Thomas and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to give quarterback Carson Beck an embarrassment of riches. Beck trails only LSU star Jayden Daniels among SEC QBs in passing yards, and he is making up ground.

Running is everything: Tennessee is 7-0 when it surpasses 200 yards rushing and 0-3 when it doesn't. In fact, the Volunteers have totaled just 133, 100 and 83 yards, respectively, in road losses against Alabama, Florida and Missouri, never averaging more than 3.6 yards per rush in those defeats. In its victories, Tennessee has never averaged fewer than 4.7 yards per pop on the ground and ratcheted that total all the way up to 6 yards per carry in a win over South Carolina on Sept. 30. Georgia is tied for 43rd nationally in yards allowed per attempt, surrendering 3.77 yards per carry. That's a respectable figure but not near the levels of dominance the Bulldogs enjoyed the past two seasons. However, UGA has allowed only one opponent, Auburn, to surpass 200 yards on the ground. It's no coincidence that it was Georgia's closest call this season.

History at stake: With a win, the Bulldogs would become the first SEC program to finish 8-0 in regular-season conference games in three consecutive seasons. Georgia's 27 straight overall victories are also one shy of tying the league record, which was set by Alabama from 1978-80 and again by the Crimson Tide from 1991-93. A win against the Volunteers would set the Dawgs up to claim the SEC's all-time record for consecutive victories next week at Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale.

Georgia vs. Tennessee prediction, picks

Tennessee may keep it close for a half behind the energy of what figures to be an electric atmosphere at Neyland Stadium. Third-year coach Josh Heupel drew up an excellent game plan which had the Volunteers ahead of Alabama on the road at halftime and can help scheme his team to a similarly competitive early showing in this one. But Georgia is simply too dominant offensively and should pull away after halftime against a UT squad that lacks the firepower from its passing game needed to keep pace with UGA's diverse attack. Pick: Georgia -10



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm TENN +10 Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia SU Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia

