Report: Alabama, Notre Dame discussing future home-and-home football series

Alabama and Notre Dame last met on the gridiron in January 2013 in Miami, where the Crimson Tide stomped the Fighting Irish 42-14 in the BCS National Championship Game to claim the 2012 national championship.

A chance at redemption for the Fighting Irish could be on the way. Two chances, in fact.

According to a report from the Tuscaloosa News, the two sides are hammering out details for games in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and South Bend, Indiana, although no specific years were mentioned. The report also cited Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne's desire to schedule additional home-and-home series, which would mark a departure from the norm for the program during the Nick Saban era (2007-present).

During that time period, the Crimson Tide have typically participated in Power Five out-of-conference matchups at neutral sites, including: two neutral site games vs. Florida State (2007, 2017), one with Clemson (2008), two with Virginia Tech (2009 and 2013), one with Michigan (2012), one with West Virginia (2014), one vs. Wisconsin (2015) and one against USC (2016). They play Louisville in Orlando to open the 2018 season, Duke in Atlanta in 2019 and Miami in Atlanta in 2021.

The only Power Five home-and-home series they've played during the Saban era was at Penn State (home in 2010 and on the road in 2011). Saban also took the Crimson Tide to Duke to finish up a previously-existing deal in 2010 -- one week after hosting the Nittany Lions.

As an independent, Notre Dame's schedule is a little more flexible. But due to the partnership with the ACC that includes between four and six games games each year, and rivalries with Stanford and USC, there still is some work to be done to hammer down exactly when these games will be played.

Assuming it happens, though, the series would be phenomenal for college football. Throw the title game blowout aside, the fact is these are two storied programs that have national championship potential most seasons and don't get together often. Notre Dame is 5-2 all-time vs. Alabama, and three of those games were in bowls.