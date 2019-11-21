SEC picks, games, odds for Week 13: Texas A&M has the chance to shake things up with a win at Georgia

This week's slate of SEC games leaves plenty to the imagination, but can you imagine if things get a little crazy? They could. Texas A&M will make its first trip to Athens, Georgia, since joining the SEC, and has the chance to shake up the college football world if it is able to spring the upset on No. 4 Georgia.

Elsewhere, top-ranked LSU will try to avoid the upset of the season at Arkansas and the world will get another glimpse of Mac Jones at quarterback when No. 5 Alabama hits the field against Western Carolina. Let's pick all of the games straight up and against the spread.

2019 record straight up: 71-22 (76.3%)

2019 record against the spread 51-40-2 (55.9%)

Texas A&M at No. 4 Georgia (-13.5): The Bulldogs escaped Auburn with a win last week, and now return home against an Aggies squad that is looking to salvage its season over the final two weeks. Whether it's by choice or by necessity, the Bulldogs offense has been a vanilla as a gallon of ice cream all-season long. Can that offense cover two touchdowns? Not against an Aggies team that has been running the ball effectively behind Isaiah Spiller and Kellen Mond. Take the Aggies to keep it relatively close. Pick: Texas A&M (+13.5)

Arkansas at No. 1 LSU (-43.5): This could be the biggest November line in SEC history depending on where it closes, and it still won't be big enough. The Razorbacks defense has been as flimsy at a napkin in water, and there's no chance that changes against Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow and one of the most explosive offenses in the country. LSU might hang a 60-burger on the lowly Razorbacks. Pick: LSU (-43.5)

Tennessee at Missouri (-4): The wrong team is favored here. Missouri hasn't scored a touchdown in November and managed just one field goal last week in the loss to Florida. Meanwhile, the Volunteers defense has given up just 10 points per game this month. Coach Jeremy Pruitt can close the season with a 7-5 record, which would be remarkable considering the way things started. Take the Vols and take them big. Pick: Tennessee (+4)

Western Carolina at No. 5 Alabama (-57): It's always sketchy picking Alabama games when it can dial up a big score, and I'll ride with Western Carolina in this one. Coach Nick Saban will get Mac Jones some meaningful snaps and then get him out of the game quickly in order to protect him for the season finale next week vs. Auburn. The biggest question is whether Saban plays Tua Tagovailoa's younger brother, Taulia Tagovailoa, in his fifth game and burn his redshirt, or put in fellow freshman Paul Tyson for the first time all season for mop up duty. Pick: Western Carolina (+57)

Samford at No. 15 Auburn (-48.5): The Tigers offense has been as predictable as the sunrise this season, and that won't change against the Bulldogs. This week, though, those plays will hit, the Tigers will drop at least 55 points and that great defense will do what it seemingly always does -- own the line of scrimmage. Pick: Auburn (-48.5)

UT-Martin at Kentucky (-29.5): With all due respect to the Skyhawks, they're not shutting down the modified triple-option offense that coach Mark Stoops employs with wide receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden. The junior has broken the century mark on the ground in three straight games and will likely put up two bills on Saturday. Pick: Kentucky (-29.5)

Abilene Christian at Mississippi State (-37): The Wildcats are 5-6, but just lost 35-14 to a 7-3 Southeastern Louisiana squad. Kylin Hill and the Bulldogs ground game will run wild ... but beware of that backdoor cover. Pick: Abilene Christian (+37)

East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt (NL): Since there isn't a line for this one, take Vanderbilt to win (obviously). I wouldn't even expect ETSU -- which is 3-8 this season -- to even make it interesting against the lowly Commodores. Pick: Vanderbilt (NL)