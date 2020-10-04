After taking down Auburn in the first battle of top-10 teams in 2020, Georgia must turn around and prepare for one of the biggest games of the week with Tennessee coming to town in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will be on the call from Athens as the Vols enter the contest with plenty of confidence and an eight-game winning streak dating back to last season. Tennessee rode its physical offensive line and ground game to a comfortable 35-12 win against Missouri on Saturday,

Georgia has won the last three meetings between these SEC East rivals and holds a narrow edge in the all-time series with a 24-23-2 record. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET and you can watch the game on CBS or stream it on CBS Sports.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are in the midst of a brutal start to their 10-game SEC schedule, with Tennessee falling in a tricky sandwich spot between Auburn and Alabama. That highly anticipated matchup with the Tide is set for a primetime 8 p.m. ET kickoff, also on CBS, in Week 7.

Check out all the kickoff times and full TV schedule for the SEC in Week 6 (Oct. 10) below: