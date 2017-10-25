SEC Week 9 odds, picks: Georgia rolls Florida, Tennessee gets first conference win

That sound you hear is a machine printing money in the CBS office, because these SEC picks have been doing just that this season.

Heading into Week 9, we're winning at a nice 69.5 percent clip against the spread -- including a 5-0 mark last weekend. With six games on the docket this weekend, including a rivalry game between Georgia and Florida with a massive spread, let's hope that streak continues.

Record straight up: 56-12 (5-0 last week)

Record against the spread: 40-17-2 (5-0 last week)

*Games without lines are not counted in the ATS record.

Main Course

No. 3 Georgia vs. Florida (+14)

SportsLine game forecaster

Don't worry about history

Georgia's rolling in every facet

Florida is a mess

Don't get fooled by Georgia's history of ineptitude against Florida -- this year's game has nothing to do with it. These are different teams, with different personnel and different attitudes, and that last part is precisely why the Bulldogs will dominate the Gators on the banks of the St. Johns River. Defensive lineman Trent Thompson got healthy during the bye week, the linebacking corps is one of the best in the country and the Bulldogs defense is giving up just 252.6 yards per game. And suddenly, that's going to stop against a Gators offense that struggles up front, doesn't trust quarterback Feleipe Franks and lacks weapons downfield? Nope. These Bulldogs will keep playing like the bully on the playground, won't allow the Gators offense to do much and running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel will wear down a thin Gators defense in the second half. Pick: Bulldogs (-14)

Strong Cocktails

Mississippi State at Texas A&M (+1.5)

SportsLine game forecaster

Aggies had two weeks to prepare

Bulldogs are no pushover

Aggies' defense rises up

This game flies totally under the radar, but it's one of the more intriguing games of the Week 9 slate. Texas A&M has had two weeks to refine its offense under true freshman quarterback Kellen Mond, while Mississippi State has had fun over the last two weeks beating up BYU and Kentucky at home. Expect a shootout at Kyle Field on Saturday night, with the home-standing Aggies coming out on top. Mond and Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald will put on a show under the lights, but the high risk, high reward Aggies defense will force one late mistake by Fitzgerald that seals it for the home team. Pick: Aggies (+1.5)

Tennessee at Kentucky (-5)

SportsLine game forecaster

Yes, Tennessee is an underdog to Kentucky

John Kelly will be too much

Finally, the Vols will get an SEC win

Tennessee sits winless in the SEC, with coach Butch Jones on one of the hottest seats in the country and in desperate need of good news. They'll get it, even though the lead-up might not be fun since being underdogs to Kentucky certainly won't sit well on Rocky Top. This comes down to one simple thing: can Kentucky slow down the Vol running game? The answer is no, regardless of how much John Kelly plays. The Wildcats have given up more the 200 rushing yards per game in each of their last two games, including 282 and four touchdowns at Mississippi State last weekend. The combination a solid running back corps and quarterback Jarrett Guarantano -- who can provide a dangerous threat -- will slice and dice the Wildcats defense and quarterback Stephen Johnson and Co. won't be able to keep up. Pick: Volunteers (+5)

Appetizers

Arkansas at Ole Miss (-3.5)

SportsLine game forecaster

Pressure on Jordan Ta'amu

Arkansas' defense will have its hands full

Ole Miss forces its style

Ole Miss will be without starting quarterback Shea Patterson because of a torn PCL, and junior college transfer Jordan Ta'amu will have the pressure of Rebel Nation on his shoulders. He'll be able to handle it, because the Rebels' receivers -- including the SEC's top target A.J. Brown -- will force a high-scoring affair against a Razorbacks defense that 6.22 yards per play. If Hogs quarterback Austin Allen plays, can he keep up without a full arsenal of weapons that took another hit this week with the loss of center Frank Ragnow? Nope. But this one will be close throughout with the Rebels pulling away late. Pick: Rebels (-3.5)

Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-7)

SportsLine game forecaster

Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley can sling it

Vanderbilt can't capitalize on South Carolina's injuries

Will Muschamp's defense stays strong

Raise your hand if you knew that South Carolina's defense has allowed less than 400 yards in five straight games. Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? It's true, and that trend will continue against a Vanderbilt team that hasn't put up much of a fight against fast, physical defenses -- which is exactly what the Gamecocks have become. The defense shows up, Jake Bentley has a big day connecting with Bryan Edwards and the Gamecocks turnaround continues on a beeline toward a pretty solid bowl game in Will Muschamp's second season at the helm. Pick: Gamecocks (-7)

Side Dish

Missouri at UConn (+12.5)

SportsLine game forecaster

Huskies won't stop Drew Lock

Mizzou's defense will look competent

Two in a row will feel good

First of all, no SEC team should be playing a road game at UConn. With that said, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock -- fresh off a 467-yard, six-touchdown performance last week against Idaho -- will light up a Huskies defense that ranks last in pass defense (373.4 YPG). Pick: Tigers (-12.5)