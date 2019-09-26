TCU vs. Kansas odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as TCU and Kansas will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU is 2-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while Kansas is 2-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. TCU beat Purdue on the road two weeks ago but fumbled three times and lost to Dallas-area rival SMU last week. With Les Miles at the helm in Kansas, the Jayhawks managed an impressive road win over Boston College but followed it up with a loss to West Virginia last week. The Horned Frogs are favored by 15.5 points in the latest TCU vs. Kansas odds, while the over-under is set at 49. Before you make any TCU vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.





It was a hard-fought contest, but the Horned Frogs had to settle for a 41-38 defeat against SMU last week. They were boosted by RB Darius Anderson, who rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Anderson now has 430 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in three games this year and he'll be the focal point of the offense again on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kansas lost 29-24 to West Virginia. Kansas' loss came despite a quality game from WR Andrew Parchment, who caught five passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Parchment's 75-yard TD reception in the third quarter, which cut the West Virginia lead to three with less than 20 minutes to play. However, Kansas still failed to cover as 4.5-point underdogs. Still, Miles has gotten a lot out of the Kansas rushing attack, with Pooka Williams and Khalil Herbert combining to rush for 590 yards in four games.

