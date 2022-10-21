The Texas Tech Red Raiders will try to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon. Texas Tech has played five ranked opponents over the past five weeks, including a 41-31 loss at then-No. 7 Oklahoma State its last time out. Meanwhile, West Virginia has won three of its last four games, pulling off a 43-40 upset against Baylor last week.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Red Raiders are favored by 6-points in the latest Texas Tech vs. West Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 65. Before entering any West Virginia vs. Texas Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia spread: Texas Tech -6

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia over/under: 65 points

Why Texas Tech can cover

The bye week could not have come at a better time for Texas Tech, as it had to face five ranked teams in a row before getting last week off to reset. Texas Tech picked up wins over then-No. 25 Houston and then-No. 22 Texas during that stretch, while all three of its losses came by 13 points or less.

Texas Tech has taken care of business against West Virginia in recent years, winning three straight meetings between the teams. The Red Raiders have also covered the spread in seven of the last 10 meetings, and they should have a strong game plan in place after having last week off.

Why West Virginia can cover

West Virginia opened the season with a pair of heartbreaking, one-possession losses to then-No. 17 Pittsburgh and Kansas, but the Mountaineers have won three of their four games since then. They blew out Virginia Tech on the road and also picked up a 43-40 win against Baylor as 3-point home underdogs last week. Sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr. rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Bears.

Quarterback JT Daniels has completed 63.8% of his passes for 1,492 yards, nine touchdowns and just three interceptions this season.

