The 2020 college football season was unlike anything seen in more than 100 years. With COVID-19 being a heavy influencer, college football looked vastly different and the effects of the coronavirus will hang over the sport for years to come. One of the byproducts of the virus was the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility for those players who wanted it. Another was the willingness by some players to opt out early and declare for the draft.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone, while the official list of early entries will be released at the end of the week. Players leaving early for the NFL Draft is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it can be the best business decision available and it's something schools have bought into over the past several years.

On the other hand, it can be tough to reload every single year as some teams are hurt way more by losing underclassmen early. Though roster turnover is a part of life for every school, these ones in particular find themselves with plenty to replace in 2021.

Honorable mentions: Auburn, Louisville, North Carolina, Oklahoma