This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

🏈 Good morning to everyone but especially ...

EVERYONE CELEBRATING NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

Today is a day for celebrations and dreams realized. It's National Signing Day! The early signing period has officially opened for the 2024 college football recruiting cycle, and across the nation we'll get commitments, flips and drama that's truly one of a kind.

Georgia still holds the No. 1 class in the nation, but a host of schools are pushing the Bulldogs, including Ohio State. The No. 1 overall recruit in the class -- currently a Buckeye -- is Brandon Huffman's No. 1 storyline.

Huffman: "Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith ... has been committed to Ohio State since Dec. 14, 2022. Yet some believe there's a chance he could pull a stunner on Wednesday and head elsewhere. Smith has remained loyal to the Buckeyes, but Florida State and Miami have tried like mad to swoop in and lure him away. Will we see a dramatic signing day flip like Travis Hunter pulled off two years ago? The eyes of the country will be on Smith to see whether he will be taking his talents to Columbus, Ohio."

Smith will commit at 12:20 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, and he's far from the only big name making a big call. Five-stars KJ Bolden and Dominick McKinley will announce their intentions, and Brandon has Crystal Ball predictions:

"It's been a whirlwind recruitment for Bolden, and it appears things are far from over as signing day approaches. Once thought of as a heavy lean towards Georgia, a summer visit to Florida State swung things in the Seminoles' favor and he committed in August. He didn't shut the process down, though, taking an official visit to Auburn during the season and a recent trip to Syracuse . ... Crystal Ball: Florida State "



during the season and a recent trip to . ... " "There's a chance that McKinley, currently committed to Texas A&M, doesn't sign on Wednesday ... Both Texas and in-state LSU are still swinging hard in this one. McKinley even has an official visit scheduled to LSU in January if this ends up going the distance. Crystal Ball: Texas A&M/Texas"

We have a live blog to track all of the action.

High-school recruiting, of course, is only part of filling a roster. The transfer portal continues full steam ahead.

😁 Honorable mentions

🏈 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

C.J. STROUD AND THE HOUSTON TEXANS

Quarterback injuries have been one of the biggest storylines of this NFL season, and the Texans are dealing with one at a crucial time. C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and is reportedly likely to miss a second straight game.

This isn't just any game, though. The 8-6 Texans face the 9-5 Browns on Sunday with huge implications looming in the crowded AFC wild card race

The 8-6 Texans face the 9-5 on Sunday with huge implications looming in the Cleveland currently owns the top AFC wild card spot; Houston is the first team out and one of four AFC squads at 8-6.

Case Keenum rallied the Texans to a 19-16 overtime win over the Titans last week -- his first win as a starter since the 2021 season, coincidentally with Cleveland. He threw for 229 yards and a score but also threw a pick six and took three sacks.

It's safe to say the Browns' defense is not the Titans' defense. Cleveland holds opponents to the lowest passer rating (72.9), lowest completion percentage (55.2%) and fewest yards per attempt (6.1) in the NFL. It is a terrific defense and would be a massive, massive test for whomever the Texans put behind center. Not having Stroud, though, won't help.

😬 Not so honorable mentions

George Pickens said he stopped blocking on a play because he didn't want to get hurt

said he stopped blocking on a play Neymar will miss Copa America

will The Colts suspended Isaiah McKenzie and Tony Jones for the rest of the regular season for conduct detrimental to the team.



and for the rest of the regular season for conduct detrimental to the team. Dillon Brooks and Ime Udoka were fined

🏀 Ja Morant sinks winner in season debut, but can he rebound off-court?

USATSI

Ja Morant is back in full force. The Grizzlies superstar punctuated an electric, 34-point season debut with a game-winning bucket as time expired to lift Memphis, 115-113, over the Pelicans. The Grizzlies had trailed by as much as 24.

Suspended for the first 25 games of the season for a second instance of appearing with a gun in a social media video, Morant returned to a team that has missed him badly. Memphis is now 7-19 this season due to a multitude of issues, which our NBA analysts James Herbert, Sam Quinn and Jack Maloney discussed. As Tuesday showed, though, Morant changes everything.

But basketball is only part of the equation given Morant's past. Bill Reiter hopes Morant, the person and the player, blooms going forward.

Reiter: "For Morant, there's simply no way to know if his behavior will change. If brandishing guns on social media is a thing of the past or his own unique malady. If he's learned his lesson, as they say, or is destined to be one for those down the line on how not to throw everything away. ... For Morant, it should come down to this: Root for the man. Hope he can understand why the NBA had to suspend him, and will again if similar behavior repeats itself. Lean into the idea that we all fall and get back up, even if Morant's past 18 months make it hard to hope that wanting him to be better will make it so."

🏈 NFL Power Rankings: Tough week for NFC East powers

Getty Images

With less than a week until Christmas, the 49ers have given us a gift: a clear-cut No. 1 team in the NFL. Since Week 10, San Francisco ...

is a league-best 6-0

leads the league in point margin

leads the league in yards per play

has the league's fewest turnovers

leads the league in sacks

The 49ers also received an early Christmas present: losses by the Cowboys and Eagles in Week 15. That means the 49ers have a one-game lead over both for the top seed in the NFC while also owning the tiebreakers thanks to blowout wins over both. Given the Cowboys' road struggles and the Eagles' recent struggles, well, anywhere, the 49ers should be feeling good. They're an easy pick to remain atop Pete Prisco's Power Rankings, and chaos breaking loose below them means we get a matchup between Pete's top two teams Monday.

49ers (previous: 1) Ravens (3) Dolphins (5) Chiefs (6) Lions (7)

The Eagles dropped two spots to sixth ("They ... do not have the look of a Super Bowl team," Pete writes) while the Cowboys dropped six spots to eighth ("They were physically mauled by the Bills," Pete writes). And while I think Dallas' drop might be a little harsh -- it tied Denver for the largest fall -- there's no doubt the NFC East's top teams had rough weeks.

On the cheerier side of things, the Seahawks jumped four spots from 19th to 15th, and it's looking like Geno Smith will return this weekend. The NFC Wild Card picture is hectic with four teams at 7-7, and Seattle will certainly have a say down the stretch.

📺 What we're watching Wednesday



🏈 Signing Day Live, 10 a.m. on 247Sports YouTube

🏀 Timberwolves at 76ers, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 No. 5 UConn at Seton Hall (M), 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 No. 10 Baylor vs. No. 21 Duke (M), 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 23 Washington at No. 19 Louisville (W), 7 p.m. on ACC Network

🏒 Islanders at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Villanova at No. 12 Creighton (M), 9 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Celtics at Kings, 10 p.m. on NBA TV

🏒 Kraken at Kings, 10 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Alabama at No. 4 Arizona (M), 11 p.m. on ESPN