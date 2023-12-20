The Indianapolis Colts are right in the thick of a heated race in the AFC South, but will have to finish out the 2023 campaign without two players. On Tuesday, the team announced they had placed cornerback Tony Brown and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on the reserve/suspended list for three games due to conduct detrimental to the team.

These three-game suspensions cover the remainder of the regular season. There were no specifics given as to what Brown and McKenzie did to receive suspensions. Both were inactive for the Colts' 30-16 Week 15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"There's gonna be a standard and people are going to be held accountable," head coach Shane Steichen told reporters when asked about the situation on Wednesday.

Steichen also didn't provide any further detail on the suspensions nor whether or not he knew about their situations leading up to Saturday's game where they were both inactive.

Brown is in his second season with the Colts. In 12 games played in 2023, the 28-year-old has recorded 10 combined tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one interception. Brown, who went undrafted out of Alabama in 2018, has played for the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals as well.

McKenzie is in his first season with the Colts after signing with the franchise in free agency following five years with the Buffalo Bills. In 13 games played this season, he has caught 11 passes for 82 yards, returned 23 punts for 204 yards and brought back six kicks for 152 yards. McKenzie had his best NFL season last year with Buffalo, as he recorded 478 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns.