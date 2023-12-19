As we head into the final three weeks of the NFL's regular season, is there any team right now that you would take over the San Francisco 49ers to win it all?

Think? Anybody?

Didn't think so.

I picked the 49ers to win it all before the season, but I feel much stronger about it now than I did back then. They are rolling and clearly the best team in the NFL as they head into a big game this week with the Baltimore Ravens, the best team in the AFC.

The 49ers are the top team in my power rankings, with the Ravens coming in at No. 2. But it's almost as if we've become immune to the 49ers story, in large part because of the way they have rolled over teams.

Ho-hum, the 49ers blew out another team again, which they did in a 45-29 beating of the Cardinals on Sunday.

A few words of advice: Don't miss out on this show. The 49ers are a joy to watch. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, an offensive wizard if ever there was one, has his team buzzing on offense with quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey clearly in the MVP race. We expect that type of play from McCaffrey, who is the league's best back, but to see it from Purdy is a remarkable story.

Going into the season, I was one of those guys who needed to see it over the course of a season to determine how I truly felt about Purdy as a player. Here's my conclusion: He's much more than just a game manager -- way more.

Sure, the 49ers offense is loaded. But he makes it go. His ability to get the ball to the right player with accuracy is what makes the passing game tick. Dare I say it: He has some Joe Montana to his game.

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 69.8 YDs 3795 TD 29 INT 7 YD/Att 9.88 View Profile

The player who was picked last in the 2022 NFL Draft -- and a player who was the third-string QB on the 49ers early last year -- is now on the verge of possibly winning an MVP. Wow. He couldn't be at a better place for his style and game. The system is quarterback friendly, but it's also running back friendly, as history can attest. So it works for both Purdy and McCaffrey.

The 49ers are also loaded with stars. How many teams can claim more? None. That's why it works. It helps to have Shanahan running the whole thing.

When Shanahan was a young coach, others who worked with him told me he was entitled and came across as arrogant. But he changed. He grew up. He matured, and now he's one of the best coaches in the league, not unlike his father, Mike, who won two Super Bowls.

Kyle Shanahan has yet to win a Super Bowl, so that's the true test for him. But this year's team has that look and feel to it. I thought they'd win it in August, and now believe it even more so. That three-game losing streak they had a while back, one that came with several key players out, seems like a long time ago.

Do you see anybody beating them? I don't either. Not right now.