First base is and always has been a position of sluggers, and it remains that way even as the game has changed around it.

It's not so much that first base has gotten worse. It's that every other position has gotten better, with power now prevalent everywhere -- most notably even at shortstop.

One of the big differences between shortstop and first base, though, is that when a shortstop outgrows the position, he can move to another, perhaps even first base. But once a player winds up at first base, he's there for the rest of his baseball life.

The upshot is that the position keeps getting older while all the others remain the same. It's an oversimplification, of course, but as long as these players keep hitting, they'll just keep hogging those jobs. It makes for a particularly old position that's rife with potential land mines.

Factor in the weirdness of 2020, with its hurried buildup, limited resources and small sample size, and it's hard to know what to make of half the position, whether the few who drastically overperformed or the several who drastically underperformed.

Guess wrong and you may be playing catch-up at a position where most of your competition is likely to have a stud.

The Studs

2021 ADP2020 PPG2020 BA2020 HR
headshot-image
Freddie Freeman ATL 1B
134.58.34113
headshot-image
Cody Bellinger LAD CF
153.21.23912
headshot-image
DJ LeMahieu NYY 2B
233.97.36410
headshot-image
Jose Abreu CHW 1B
374.04.31719
headshot-image
Pete Alonso NYM 1B
512.97.23116
headshot-image
Vladimir Guerrero TOR 1B
542.90.2629
headshot-image
Luke Voit NYY 1B
573.86.27722
headshot-image
Matt Olson OAK 1B
862.63.19514

I'm calling this group The Studs, but it doesn't mean they're entirely worry-free. Freddie Freeman is, but even Cody Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, is trying out a new stance and had his start of spring training delayed by shoulder surgery.

There's DJ LeMahieu, whose 2020 validated his breakthrough 2019, but he'll likely be drafted as someone's second baseman. Jose Abreu and Luke Voit both performed at an MVP level last year, but Abreu is 34, for goodness' sake. Outlier performances from established players during a shortened season demand a certain level of skepticism.

Then, you have last year's underachievers: Pete Alonso and Matt Olson. I don't detect any underlying changes to their profiles -- at least nothing that needs to be taken seriously over such a small sample -- but the degree to which they fell short of expectations has to give you pause. What comes after them, though, is even riskier, and with less upside by and large.

What's clear from the ADP is that someone's going to draft Vladimir Guerrero higher than I will, and maybe the 22-year-old will have his breakthrough this year. It's a big presumption, given the cost, but we're seeing some early indications in spring training.

Other Deserving Starters

2021 ADP2020 PPG2020 BA2020 HR
headshot-image
Paul Goldschmidt STL 1B
742.75.3046
headshot-image
Anthony Rizzo CHC 1B
962.72.22211
headshot-image
Max Muncy LAD 1B
972.71.19212
headshot-image
Dominic Smith NYM 1B
1143.49.31610
headshot-image
Mike Moustakas CIN 2B
1222.52.2308
headshot-image
Josh Bell WAS 1B
1391.92.2268
headshot-image
Rhys Hoskins PHI 1B
1413.70.24510
headshot-image
Eric Hosmer SD 1B
1503.63.2879
headshot-image
Carlos Santana KC 1B
2172.71.1998

This group also has its share of potential pitfalls and isn't as deep as it might appear at first glance. 

Case in point: Max Muncy will more likely be drafted to play second base. Ditto for Mike Moustakas. And maybe someone grabs Dominic Smith for the outfield. Counting only the players eligible exclusively at first base, we're up to just 12 at this point -- and again, some of those picks are liable to miss.

Smith clearly stands out here for his 2020 production, but with the DH spot unavailable to NL teams this year, he could face a playing-time crunch given his deficiencies in left field. There's a point where the risk is worth the reward, but I don't know if it's at his current ADP. 

The first basemen I'm most likely to draft from this group are Muncy, Rhys Hoskins and Carlos Santana, all of whom underachieved in 2020 but none of whom has real reason for concern if you look at the underlying numbers. They're better suited for points leagues, which is why I'd try for no less than Olson in Rotisserie, but they do seem like reasonably safe fallback choices, even acknowledging their struggles last year.

Josh Bell, who has been unfairly cast aside after breaking through with 37 homers and a .936 OPS in 2019, is a favorite target of mine as well.  

The Sleepers

2021 ADP2020 PPG2020 BA2020 OPS
headshot-image
Ryan Mountcastle BAL LF
1582.66.333.878
headshot-image
Miguel Sano MIN 1B
1762.25.204.757
headshot-image
Jake Cronenworth SD 2B
1842.54.285.831
headshot-image
Jared Walsh LAA 1B
2113.36.293.971
headshot-image
Andrew Vaughn CHW 1B
230-----.278*.832*
headshot-image
C.J. Cron COL 1B
2503.23.191.894
headshot-image
Bobby Dalbec BOS 1B
2783.02.263.959
headshot-image
Rowdy Tellez TOR 1B
2883.00.283.886
headshot-image
Joey Votto CIN 1B
3102.82.226.800
headshot-image
Nate Lowe TEX 1B
381-----.289*.929

*2019 minor-league stats

I particularly like how a top prospect like Andrew Vaughn, who was drafted third overall two years ago and has no real flaws in his offensive profile, other than a lack of speed, isn't being hyped to the hills even though the White Sox have telegraphed that they want him as their DH. Sure, maybe they'll send him down for the first couple weeks for service time reasons, but you can make do with a boring Christian Walker or Yuli Gurriel type in the meantime.

There may still be a 50-homer season in Miguel Sano's bat, and Jared Walsh and Bobby Dalbec both show the potential for big power with few impediments to their playing time. I'm not pushing hard for any of them this year, but if the cost and need line up, they offer the potential for real impact. Rowdy Tellez and Nate Lowe are deeper sleepers and need to secure regular at-bats before they can be trusted in mixed leagues.

The Base-Stealers

2021 ADP2020 SB2021 hopeAlso eligible
headshot-image
Cody Bellinger LAD CF
15615-20OF
headshot-image
Jake Cronenworth SD 2B
184310-152B, SS
headshot-image
Hunter Dozier KC 1B
224410-15OF

First basemen tend not to be the athletic sorts, but Bellinger, who plays mostly center field now, is an exception to that rule. He's a pretty safe bet to lead the position in stolen bases, even if his usual 15 is a fairly modest sum. Jake Cronenworth, who's more likely to be drafted at second base than first, was generally good for double-digit steals in the minors and plays for a team that likes to run. His role is a bit up in the air, though, after the offseason acquisition of Ha-Seong Kim.

