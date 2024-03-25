Baseball has become a prospect-driven sport and so it is only natural that Fantasy baseball managers are spending a lot of time and energy identifying potential Fantasy baseball rookies that can make an impact this season. However, overdrafting top Fantasy baseball prospects who might be subject to service time manipulation or that might struggle to adjust could also leave you with glaring holes in your Fantasy baseball lineups. So how do you know the difference between a potential 2024 Fantasy baseball breakout and a player who might need more time and seasoning?

A reliable set of live-updated 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings can help you react to all the latest MLB news during spring training in real-time and focus your energy on players who can outperform their 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP. They can help you make determinations on prospects like Junior Caminero, Wyatt Langford, Jackson Holliday and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Astros starting pitcher J.P. France. The 28-year-old right-hander was a 14th-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2018 and he finally worked his way into Houston's starting rotation last season, making 23 starts and going 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA while striking out 101 batters over 136 1/3 innings.

Now France appears to be in line to make the starting rotation to open the season for the Astros and the reliability he showed last season could be an enormous asset. France's 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP is at 195.90 but the model ranks him ahead of starters like Marcus Stroman and Cristian Javier who are being drafted at least 40 picks earlier on average.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford. A star at the University of Florida, Langford was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and Texas fast-tracked this capable slugger through its minor league system.

He sped from rookie ball to Triple-A in his first professional season and posted a 1.157 OPS with 10 home runs, 30 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 44 games after signing. Langford is now well-positioned to feature in the middle of a loaded Rangers lineup sooner rather than later and the model foresees him making an immediate impact. It ranks him ahead of Rockies left fielder Nolan Jones, who is going at least five rounds earlier on average. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

