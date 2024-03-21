Fantasy baseball managers are always on the hunt for the next big MLB superstar and a loaded MLB rookie class in 2024 will add a lot of talent to the pool. Top potential Fantasy baseball rookies include Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Wyatt Langford, Jackson Holliday and Junior Caminero, who all could be in line for big roles early in their careers. Can they live up to their 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP and where exactly should you be targeting these youngsters in your upcoming drafts?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

The No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2022, Witt displayed some potential as a rookie but also had glaring holes in his game. He hit just .254, had the seventh-worst walk percentage in all of MLB (4.8%) and committed the third-most errors, which limited his playing time. However, the model saw all of these issues as correctable, and Witt didn't disappoint as a sophomore in 2023. He displayed more patience at the plate and became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples and 45 stolen bases in a season, also leading the AL with 11 triples.

The model predicted that he'd outperform more proven shortstops like Carlos Correa and Javier Baez, and anyone who took a chance on Witt in the mid-rounds of their drafts got a multi-category contributor for Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2024 the model is high on: Tigers third baseman Colt Keith. The Tigers signed the 22-year-old infielder to a six-year deal worth more than $28 million in January before ever playing in a major league game. Keith, the No. 2 prospect in the Tigers farm system, had 27 home runs, 101 RBI and 88 runs scored while batting .306 with a .932 OPS in Double-A and Triple-A last year.

Keith is expected to open the season in Detroit and could become an immediate contributor in the major leagues. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of high school and has had success at every level. The Tigers don't enter the 2024 MLB season with high expectations, so Keith will likely have the opportunity to play every day and the model projects him to quickly adapt to MLB pitching and be a valuable asset to 2024 Fantasy baseball rosters.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte. The 22-year-old Dominican got his first taste of the big leagues last year, slashing .316/.366/.456 with three home runs, 15 RBI and six stolen bases over 35 games last season.

Now Marte appears to be in line to be Cincinnati's everyday third baseman and he enters the season as a consensus Top 25 MLB prospect. He's already an above-average contact hitter with developing power and effective speed, which is a big reason why the model ranks him ahead of fellow youngsters like Josh Jung and Junior Caminero. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

