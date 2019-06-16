Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Will start Sunday

Bradley will start Sunday's game versus the Nationals, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Bradley came into the majors as a starting pitcher but hasn't made a start since 2016. The 26-year-old regularly throws across multiple frames out of the bullpen and has completed three innings on one occasion this season. Per Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona, Zach Godley is expected to follow in long relief.

