Ohtani threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani's velocity reportedly reached 85 mph Saturday, the highest number he's hit since undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 25-year-old also threw breaking balls for the first time since the surgery, saying that it was a good sign because his curveball hurt his elbow the most before the injury.

