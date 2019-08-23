Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Not starting Friday

Pederson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, according to Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Pederson has accumulated just 39 at-bats against lefties all season, so it's hardly a surprise he will be held out Friday with southpaw James Paxton getting the start for the opponent. Cody Bellinger will take over in right field, the position Pederson has held down regularly of late.