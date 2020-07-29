Jimenez (head) will bat sixth and play left field Wednesday against Cleveland.
Jimenez was never diagnosed with anything worse than light-headedness after crashing into the outfield wall Sunday, though he remained sidelined while in the league's concussion protocol He'll return Wednesday, pushing Nicky Delmonico back to the bench.
