Ottavino did not receive the $17.9 million qualifying offer from Colorado prior to Friday's deadline, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The Rockies also refrained from issuing an offer to second baseman DJ LeMahieu, allowing both to become free agents. During the 2018 season, Ottavino logged a 2.43 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a phenomenal 13.0 K/9 in 75 relief appearances. The 33-year-old figures to receive a healthy payday this winter.