Angels' Albert Pujols: Stays hot with solo blast
Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Oakland on Tuesday.
Pujols socked a 407-foot shot to left field in the fourth inning. The long ball was his second in his last three games, and Pujols has accumulated eight hits in 20 at-bats during a modest four-game hitting streak. The future Hall-of-Famer is slashing .252/.312/.449 with 21 homers and 84 RBI in 458 plate appearances this season.
