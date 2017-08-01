Angels' Andrew Heaney: Makes first Triple-A rehab start
Heaney (elbow) threw five innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits and no walks. He struck out seven batters in the outing.
Heaney had previously made three rehab appearances with the Angels' rookie-level Arizona League club, but he moved up a few levels on the minor-league ladder Tuesday as he enters the final phase of his 13-month recovery process from Tommy John surgery. The left-hander tossed 81 pitches in the outing and was able to pound the strike zone, an encouraging sign as he prepares for a return from the 60-day disabled list. According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Heaney will likely require two additional rehab starts with Salt Lake before being activated by the Angels, likely around mid-August.
