Angels manager Joe Maddon said after Monday's 8-5 loss to the Athletics that Rendon was removed in the seventh inning after he "felt something in his triceps" when he made a diving play at third base, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rendon went 1-for-3 with a base hit before being replaced at third base by Kean Wong. The injury in question occurred in the fifth, when he was unable to get a glove on Chad Pinder's liner down the third-base line that went for a double. Maddon admitted that the Angels are unsure on the severity of Rendon's injury, so the 31-year-old will presumably be re-evaluated Tuesday before the team provides an update on his status.